Florida High School Athletic Association Scraps All Spring Sports

Pointing to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announcement that distance learning would continue through the rest of the school year, the Florida High School Athletic Association said Monday that it is canceling spring sports events, including championship events.









“With the evolving threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19), we must ensure that we do not contribute to the spread of this illness,” a statement posted on the association’s website said.

“We are deeply saddened for our student-athletes who have seen their seasons and/or high school careers end so abruptly. Our association knows the impact and role high school athletics play in the lives of so many and will continue to work towards the betterment of high school sports. We know this is a trying time, but the health and safety of all is of utmost importance to this association.” The statement also said that additional eligibility will not be granted for spring athletes.

The announcement came two days after DeSantis said school campuses will remain closed for the rest of the academic year to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

–News Service of Florida