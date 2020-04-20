Probationer Calib Leroy Callard III, 33, Arrested For Molesting Girl, 13, in Relationship He Called “Normal”

Calib Leroy Callard III, a probationer twice charged with felonies in the last three years and twice granted a withholding of adjudication at sentencing, the last time nine weeks ago, now faces a second degree felony charge for molesting a girl when she was 13.

The girl, now 14, told investigators that she had been in what she described as a relationship with Callard, and that their encounters consisted of kissing and touching private parts. The girl “struggled to give details in fear Calib would get in trouble,” according to the arrest affidavit. Callard, 33, described it as a “normal boyfriend/girlfriend relationship.”







When confronted with facts the girl had presented to investigators, Callard said he cared a lot about the girl, and blamed his drinking problem.

The alleged abusive encounters took place between April and August 2019. If convicted, Callard, a resident of 4427 Acord Avenue in Bunnell, faces up to 15 years in prison.

But the potential outcome of the case may be aggravated by his previous felonies. In mid-February, he pleaded no contest to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge and was sentenced to four years’ probation, with the understanding that probation could be revoked and an equally long prison term imposed, if he violated probation.

The aggravated assault incident had resulted from an encounter with a friend who was in the habit of checking on Callard once a week. Callard was on medication at the time. Callard wanted the friend to get him beer. The friend refused. Callard eventually walked out of his residence with a machete and a rifle. Callard threatened his friend and damaged the tires on his friend’s car. As he was being arrested, deputies considered placing Callard under a Baker Act after he threatened suicide.

Circuit Judge Terence Perkins withheld adjudication at Callard’s sentencing on Feb. 11. His previous arrest, on a felony drug charge, was sin 2016, when he was found in possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell. He pleaded no contest, adjudication was withheld, and he was sentenced to two years’ probation.

The latest case was investigated by sheriff’s detective Elizabeth Conrad.

“For a grown 33-year old man to think a relationship with a 13-year old child is normal shows that he is a deranged individual,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I hope the victim is able to get the help she needs to recover.”

Callard is being held at the county jail on $15,000 bond.