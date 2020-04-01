One Killed, Two Seriously Hurt in 2-Vehicle Crash on U.S. 1 in at CR 200 in South Flagler

One person was killed and two were seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on U.S. 1 at County Road 200, in the community of Favoretta, just north of Plantation Bay.









The crash took place at 6:40 a.m. It involved a large SUV and a Honda Accord. The Accord was heading southbound. The SUV was heading northbound along a long, straight stretch of U.S. 1, whose four lanes are divided by a grassy median in that area.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper at the scene said the SUV for reasons unknown at the moment crossed from the northbound to the southbound lanes and crashed head-on with the Honda. The SUV then somehow ended up in ditch against a utility pole, on the west side of the highway, facing south, and burst into flames.

“Good samaritans pulled the driver out, so they saved his life,” the FHP trooper said. The SUV was charred beyond recognition. A portion of the utility pole was also charred, but remained upright, power lines apparently unaffected. Two witnesses were at the scene, speaking with authorities about an hour after the crash, when half a dozen FHP units had arrived. Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies had first responded. The Palm Coast Fire Department and Flagler County Fire Rescue also responded.

There was just one occupant in the SUV, two in the Honda, the FHP trooper said. The passenger in the Honda was killed: the brunt of the collision was on the Honda’s passenger side. Both survivors were taken by ambulance to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach, at least one of them as a trauma alert.

The crash took place immediately south of the U.S. 1 intersection with County Road 200. U.S. 1 southbound was closed to all traffic at that intersection, though traffic was extremely light in the 90 minutes following the crash. Northbound traffic was not impeded. The trooper was expecting the road to remain closed for a few hours as the traffic homicide investigation continued. The medical examiner arrived at the scene at 9:45 and removed the body shortly afterward.

The identities of the victims were being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

The crash resulted in the ninth fatality on Flagler County roads so far this year, just three months into 2020. Last year, the county recorded 12 road fatalities all year







