When DeSantis Shut Reporter Out of Coronavirus Briefing, He Shut Out All Floridians

Gov. Ron DeSantis denied Mary Ellen Klas, a Miami Herald/Tampa Bay Times reporter in Tallahassee, access to his coronavirus press conference on Saturday. It was vindictive, petty — and illegal. He should be ashamed — not because he thinks he put one over on a reporter, the Times or the Herald. No, to them it’s not personal.
Rather, he should be ashamed because, in not allowing Klas to do her job and ask the serious questions that deserve his serious answers, he is really denying access to the Floridians who look to these media outlets for vital information.
There’s no denying it: DeSantis, like some — but not other, more-conscientious — Republican governors, is taking his marching orders from President Trump, who is still downplaying the intensity of COVID-19’s grip on the nation, ignoring medical experts and playing politics with Americans’ very lives. After all, the president had threatened to hold coronavirus aid hostage unless certain governors who have criticized him play nice.
But that’s why, when Dr. Anthony Fauci, the infectious-disease expert, warned in early March that there was “community spread” of the virus in the state — a worrisome sign — Florida’s governor pushed back, claiming, No, there isn’t any such thing. That was another early and worrisome sign.
That’s why the governor has not — will not — issue a statewide shelter-in-place order, even as the number of Floridians infected with, and dead from, the coronavirus continues to grow as more tests are done; and even as there is overwhelming evidence that staying home is one of the most effective ways to stem the virus’ spread. His concerns about damaging the economy should not supersede his concerns about Floridians’ health and well-being in fighting this singular scourge marching around the state.
And that’s why, on Saturday, the governor of Florida denied Klas access. After all, reporters who ask the tough questions to which Floridians want answers are the “enemy.” It’s worth noting that DeSantis didn’t respond to at least a week’s worth of questions that Klas submitted to him, as did other reporters who, in the interest of staying in good health, monitored his briefings via teleconference.
Special Treatment
However, another reporter was gifted car service on Saturday, courtesy of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Freelance video journalist Mike Vasilinda was able to hitch a ride in an FDLE vehicle at the Capitol so he could attend the governor’s press briefing along with other, more favored, reporters.
This tells us everything we need to know about how DeSantis divides the media into “friend” and “foe.”
It should be noted, too, that the Herald Editorial Board published three editorials critical of the governor’s incremental approach to confronting the coronavirus. We called it “timid,” and we’re not sure much has changed. However, what the Editorial Board does and what reporters such as Klas do are two distinct and independent duties. DeSantis, who has never accepted our invitation to talk, even as a candidate, should know better than to punish a reporter for what the opinion writers express.
First Amendment Ruling
DeSantis, a lawyer, should also know a First Amendment violation when he sees one. A 2015 judicial ruling by the Seventh Circuit found that, “A public official who tries to shut down an avenue of expression of ideas and opinions through actual or threatened imposition of government power or sanction is violating the First Amendment.”
Sure, Klas could have monitored the briefing via teleconferencing again. But she was at the doorstep this time, determined to have her questions answered. DeSantis, indeed, “shut down an avenue” for Klas to participate.
When it comes to confronting the coronavirus, Florida’s governor has abdicated his role as the state’s leader, just as Floridians look to him for leadership.
He should be ashamed.
This editorial originally was published by the Miami Herald on Monday, and is republished here by permission.
Comments
Diane says
When are the Liberals, and the media, and the Democrats going to understand?
They ask questions. and DEMAND answers; but, sometimes there just aren’t any answers.
Sometimes the answers are not yet known. Though it seems to me that, no matter what answers
they are given, it is WRONG! It’s either too soft, or too hard. It’s too much, or not enough.
It’s too strict, or it’s too reckless.
Enough is enough! Sit down and shut up. Let our ELECTED LEADERS do the job that WE
hired them to do. And, if you don’t like it, vote them out the next time that they run. And,
if you can’t SUCCESSFULLY vote them out…then you are in the minority; and SHOULD BE SILENT!
Just a thought says
I was not happy when he won the election because it looked like he was a Trump mini me. But then he made some bipartisan decisions that caused me to rethink the initial impressions. Then he pulls this stunt that is right from the Trump playbook. It is a slippery slope.
Don says
He should be PROUD !!!!!
Keep Flagler Beautiful says
Governor DeSantis: Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice — that won’t happen. I am an independent voter who has lost all faith in you. I really thought you would rise to the occasion and be a responsible leader through this current nightmare we are all experiencing. But you are failing us, and it’s inexcusable to deny freedom of the press. Maybe you’re sleep deprived at the moment. Many of us are. But you need to step up and be the leader we need right this minute, or step down and let the lieutenant governor take over.
tulip says
Trump tells DeSantis what to say and do, as well as all the other Rep governors, senators and representatives, etc.t and they all fawn over T and obey his commands. I am a registered Independent, but I’m voting all Democrat this year. If the Republican so called leaders and decision makers are afraid to defy Trump and bow to his bidding, how can the public expect them to stand up for themselves and make the right decisions for their own state and country without the bully beast’s influence whether it be right or wrong, but always for the best outcome for the president?
David S. says
When all this is over I hope everyone in this county and state re think there Trump vote get rid of these clowns….
Resident Evil says
More than ever we should really be concerned about what we don’t know regarding Flagler County, considering Desantis had or has ties here. Whether a satellite office or residence. Local politically placed Trumpsters are going to keep giving he and (Daddy Trump) cover for their lack of action and simplified information they’ve put out.
Trump has fled NY to Florida like the Nazi’s fled to Argentnia so the schmoozing taking place between the two is being publicly noted and documented.
Clarence says
This Govenor is a joke! A meth head could do better! How many people will die directly because of Desantis? How much longer will all these buissness be shut down because of his failure act? How many small buissnesses will go under because of his in actions?
Donald T says
Vote all republicans out of office
Ramone says
Did you at least tell the back story? The one where this reporter was complaining that social distancing was being violated and she demanded these press conferences be held virtually through zoom? They only gave her what she asked for. What’s the problem? Stop playing politics.
WhackAMole says
Anyone that thinks he did the right thing, is a Constitution cherry-picker, the same ones that cherry-pick bible verses to substantiate their hate and ignorance. You are either for all of the words or for none. What he did was a violation of the Constitution but then again, so many people haven’t read anything except Amendment 2, why should I be surprised?
He is a typical politician, he cannot handle a fire under his feet asking him tough questions–he is the state leader, sadly, but he is still the leader. When people die because he didn’t react fast enough, yes, he is to blame. When the curve explodes and hospitals are overwhelmed, yes he is to blame. A leader takes responsibility. A leader makes tough decisions that are not popular. A leader leads. Sadly, he has done none of the three and neither has his demigod. I have never, in all my years, see a crisis go so politically slanted, ever, when human lives are at stake. Shame on all of them.
KKsays says
Are there any grown-ups left in the Republican Party? Hell, is there one honest person left in the GOP? I left them in 2016 and don’t think I have enough life left to see them become anything more than the self-serving corrupt group of orange Koolaid consumers.
Layla says
When is the bickering going to end? And that goes for media, as well. We have nearly 800 new cases since yesterday. Soon, these numbers will be much higher.
Instead of accusing those like Gov. DeSantis of lying, why not put your efforts into something positive.
“He should be ashamed?” He is trying to keep us alive. He’s got more important things to do than respond to insults like this.
paul taylor says
Ron DeSantis was an indifferent, disinterested congressman when he represented Fl Dist #6. Keen on self promotion (Fox News), keen on proving his loyalty to Trump but less interested in constituents.
As governor he’s worked hard to remove local control and initiatives from counties and cities, has put himself into a position which stinks of authoritarianism.
His careless management of the current Covid-19 outbreak, his opposition to more widespread testing, his refusal to shut down beaches and impose a rigorous stay home policy says a lot about him. He’s either clueless, totally in thrall of Trump’s ‘keep the economy going’ narrative,
or just doesn’t care about the people of Florida.
And why would he care, when things get worse he’ll just blame visitors from New York or random cruise lines for bringing in infected people.
Claire says
This Miami Herald opinion piece is just that, an ‘opinion’ piece. Most of these so called “reporters” are nothing more than the Liberal left mouthpiece, which does not exclude Flagler Live. The sad part is that the gullible and/or misinformed believe them.
FlaglerLive says
Claire, why are you here?
T says
Can’t we the people vote him out?
wow says
Dictator tendencies. What about freedom of speech? Freedom of the press? These are cornerstones of American democracy although the right wing keeps taking us further from these values. I expect he’s forgotten the Bill of Rights.
LEE MICHAUD says
Sees our president getting away with it so he thinks He can do it. He has his nose is so far up Trump’s a double S some things are always the same, time to clean the house of republicans and get back to the people in need of help our government and states are not giving us.
Pissed in PC says
DeSantis not only violated the 1st amendment but also the sunshine laws. He’s currently being sued for his bad decisions and I say go Uhlfelder Law for stepping up and showing that rules and laws do apply to republicans not just when it’s convenient to your agenda.
steve Ward says
I voted for Desantis. Turned out to be another Trump bootlicker. He will not get my vote again. CYA Ron