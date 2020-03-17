Flagler and Florida Schools Will Remain Closed Through April 15, But With Distance Learning; State Tests Cancelled

All of Flagler’s schools’ physical campuses will remain closed at least through April 15 by order of Gov. Ron DeSantis, but distance learning will be instituted starting March 31. State tests are cancelled for the remainder of the year in response to the coronavirus emergency.









“Governor DeSantis recommended that K-12 schools will stay on extended break until April 15 and every two weeks we’ll reevaluate that recommendation,” Florida Department of Education spokesperson Cheryl Etters said this afternoon. “All schools are encouraged to use virtual and non-classroom based options to the greatest extent possible. Schools are also strongly encouraged to have no more than 10 people in a room together to adhere to CDC recommendations.”

Just this morning the governor had recommended that all Florida colleges and universities cancel in-person classes for the remainder of the spring semester, focusing on distance education, raising the strong possibility that eventually, the same directive may be applied to public schools. Many health experts across the country have placed the need for eliminating large-group gatherings in terms of many months, not mere weeks.

Just this afternoon, before the governor’s latest announcement, Flagler schools had sent out robocalls informing parents of two options, the first being that schools would resume on March 31. The second was in the eventuality that schools would remain closed past that date. That’s now fact, Tager, who was “taken for a loop” by the governor’s announcement, told FlaglerLive early this evening.

The district had been developing a plan for distance learning anyway. “It’s still in the works but we feel like we’re set up pretty well for it,” Tager said, because of the district’s one-to-one initiative that placed a computer or a tablet in the hands of every single student several years ago. “In anticipation on that Thursday when the students left schools for the last time we had everybody take home their devices, fourth grade through seniors.”

The district is now working on a plan to get 150 devices in the hands of so-called “day users,” (students who normally don’t take their devices home), as well as in the hands of students below fourth grade four, with parental preferences playing a role in that arrangement.

“Our students in Flagler are blessed to have access to technology so we are set up where we can deliver curriculum to them,” Tager said. As for the cancellation of state exams, “That is a big relief for our families.”

“We understand the frustration parents must be feeling at this time,” Collen Conklin, who has served on the Flagler school board through numerous emergencies dating back to 2001, said. “It’s important to remember the fluidity of this situation. We are working hard to provide everyone with information. There will be times when information changes rapidly. We understand not having all of the information can be unsettling for our families and staff. We are doing our best to share information as it becomes available. The safety of our students, staff and families are of the utmost importance. We would ask everyone to have patience as we work our way through these challenging times.”

Tager felt badly for those students heading into their milestone year, and seeing those milestones possibly disrupted. “I really feel bad for the class of 2020 to have those rites of passage we’ve all had, you and I and others,” the superintendent said. “You think about prom and graduation dates that are milestones for students.” He said after the district puts in place the essentials of instruction, it will work on finding alternative solutions for those elements as well.

[This is a developing story. More soon.]