Flagler School Board Chooses St. Johns’s Cathy Mittelstadt for Its Next Superintendent

The Flagler County School Board this afternoon chose Cathy Mittelstadt, the assistant school superintendent in St. Johns County, to be the district’s next superintendent, starting July 1 in place of Jim Tager, who will end a three-year tenure.









It was a 3-1 vote. The board passed over interbal candidate Earl Johnson and previous district administrator Vern Orndorff.

Andy Dance moved to offer the job to Cathy Mitlestadt. Maria Barbosa, after quite a pause, seconded. And Trevor Tucker provided the third vote.

“The genesis” for his motion, Dance said, referred to his comments about building bridges and what he had said earlier in the meeting were his concerns about Vern Orndorff and Earl Johnson–the way the two candidates had seemed to cleave the community (though Johnson’s candidacy did so clearly more than Orndorff’s) between two camps in a zero-sum game: Orndorff supporters didn’t want Johnson, and Johnson supporters didn’t want Orndorff. “At this stage in the district, things are different from three years ago, and it’d be real easy to fall back where I was three years ago, but for the benefit of the district my personal choice is that’s how we should go.”

“She is a strong candidate, she is a good fit for Flagler County, I know a lot of people who will be very pleased to have her also,” Barbosa said.

McDonald, however, wasn’t sure that “an outsider” would be able to keep the district going in the direction it’s been going.

The board did so in voice vote after spending almost an hour going through each candidate–Vernon Orndorff, Earl Johnson, Cathy Mittelstadt and Janet Womack–one after the other, each member explaining what he or she found to be strengths and “wonderings,” a gentler way of speaking of problems with the candidate.

McDonald had scripted the afternoon meeting–or adopted the Florida School Board Association’s script for such meetings–reviewing the brief history of the selection process and outlining the way “today’s deliberations,” as she termed them, would go, down to the wording of the motion she’ll ask for, with the name of the superintendent desired left blank. “We’ll continue until a vote passes and we’ve identified a Superintendent,” the outline read, with sample motion after motion added in case the board did not reach majority vote on any one choice.

Board member Maria Barbosa said she got “hundreds” of emails along the way. “Ready to get this thing going,” Dance said, eight minutes into the chairman’s introductory remarks. The four-member board still lacked Colleen Conklin, who had applied for the superintendent position.

“We had four exceptional candidates. Made for a very difficult decision,” McDonald said.

The contract is expected to be negotiated and signed by board’s March 17 meeting, when Conklin will rejoin the board.

As the individual board members spoke of each candidate, the first word that occurred to Dance after his one-on-one interview with her was “intense,” which left him “captivated and listening intently.” He had looked at each candidate’s adherence to a strategic process (that is, goal-setting and following through) and the candidates’ thoughts on carrying through a half-penny tax initiative. Those two areas impressed Dance most, along with the fact that “she has experience in turning around schools.” She was also very supportive of teachers. “I wonder that the St. Johns way translates to the Flagler way. It’s an interesting idea to learn from the Number one district,” he said. “But does it translate. I don’t know.” He said her learning curve would be mitigated since she lives in Flagler County. Unlike Tucker, he’s not concerned about what Mittelstadt would bring regarding growth initiatives, and his phone calls to St. Johns contacts showed another strength: she relates well with others.

Tucker said she could be “a great leader” who answered all her questions directly–her biggest strength in his eyes, but also a potential liability, if people are not comfortable with her directness. He was also concerned about her coming in to “tear down our construction framework,” since she comes from a high-growth district.

Barbosa found her compassionate, straight-forward, to the point, always keeping eye contact, and found her to be well thought-out regarding leadership, discipline and safety while establishing a “caring environment.” She found her listening skill to be very strong. But she was concerned about the half-penny sales tax the district will be going after again in 2022. She said St. Johns has a similar tax, but for different purposes. “She’s a strong personality,” she said, but during her one-on-one interview, “she is able to control herself to connect with another person who is a little softer–I’m a little softer side.”

McDonald said Mittelstadt is known to have been an excellent coach, “business-like,” growth-oriented. But, McDonald said, Mittelstadt’s experience has been on the operations side of her district. “My wondering is translating over into our main issues with curriculum and with the delivery of information and process, and that strategic plan and where our emphasis should be,” she said.

At the end of the meeting Dance said he nevertheless had “a heavy heart” because of the decision’s effects on Orndorff and Johnson, whom he did not cite by name but alluded to. Still, he said, “I’m excited for the path of the district, and will console the others.”

To Tucker, as he spoke earlier in the meeting, Orndorff had the support of teacher and staff, had history in the district, and could be a “very quality candidate” for the district.

Barbosa spoke highly of Orndorff, saying that while he may have lacked some experience three years ago, he has now filled that gap. She spoke of his familiarity with the district and his understanding of its many initiatives. She liked his use of such words as “honesty” and “passion”–words most candidates used–but “when he said service with a heart, he [caught] my attention,” she said. On Exceptional Student Education issues, “he had a little gap in that area but he will do his best to close that gap.” She cautioned him about having his past history in the district influence his hiring practices: Barbosa doesn’t want to see favoritism at play.

It’s no secret three years ago that Orndorff “was the best choice,” Dance said. “But that was three years ago. The district’s changed. The most important change is that we have competition this time, so we have the chance to compare and contrast.” Orndorff’s integrity and character have not changed, Dance said. He said all four candidates are very talented, but his “one wondering” was “the unfortunate aspect that the district is kind of taking sides,” he said, regarding Orndorff and Johnson. “They both have held the same position.” Dance worried about how the district would “heal” from that.

McDonald cited a very supportive letter from ex-Superintendent Jacob Oliva about Orndorff, and of her conversation with an official in Texas, at Orndorff’s current district–which has been low-performing–who told her that the district had made important strides in ways that did not necessarily get reflected on paper. “In his mild and respectful way, he walks that walk, all the time,” McDonald said.

On Johnson, Tucker said he is “a great individual” who would make a “great candidate,” but he has no support from the ESE community. He also wondered about the plan to turn VPK into an all-day program could be paid for.

Barbosa said Johnson “changed the culture at Matanzas High School and I am really grateful for that,” but she had a couple of concerns about the difference between the enthusiasm he generated while principal compared to some of the “wonders” he generated regarding his relationship with the ESE community. He told her he would try to correct that problem. Another concern was revelations from a public survey, which she did not specify (though last week the public reaction to Johnson also included displeasure about interactions and the “climate” employees worked under.)

Dance echoed Barbosa, saying that Johnson as principal “seems to be where he is the strongest,” while as an administrator, “he is on the shortest end as far as the four candidates.” As for Johnson’s ambitious plans to go with an all-day VPK and improve special education staffing, “it seems to come a little bit too late,” a suggestion that Johnson was pulling out the proposal as more of a campaign promise than as a long-planned initiative. “But i have enjoyed working with Mr. Johnson in his capacity and do appreciate the work that he’s done with the district so far,” Dance finally said, essentially ending Johnson’s candidacy–especially when McDonald said she would be “redundant” if she were to repeat much of what Dance had said. Nevertheless, she specified that she was concerned about Johnson’s communications skills, especially his response to the ESE parent council–“threaten legal action instead of communicate with people directly.” (The ESE group had been very critical of Johnson.)

On Janet Womack, Tucker said her lack of Florida experience was a concern, while her “style” would generate conflict, at least between her and him.

Barbosa said Womack spoke of the right things and was “driven by data and facts,” she had self-confidence, was professional, is hands-on, transparent, accessible, honest. Barbosa said Womack did a lot of homework, and is familiar with a diverse district, though Womack’s was a little more than a third the size of Flagler’s. Barbosa said Womack left her wondering about her familiarity with the state budget, but would be a quick learner. “It was very joyful to talk to her,” she said. But because she’s not from Florida, and because she’s not as knowledgeable with the Florida financial system, she could not rank her higher than the others. Those issues aside, she would be higher ranked.

Dance had been impressed with Womack on paper, and said she appeared to have studied Florida and Flagler enough to get over that knowledge gap. But he worried about her being “the right fit for Flagler. Mr. Tucker had a similar concern.” Dance said he prefers more concise individuals.

McDonald spoke in similar terms about Womack. “We appreciated her coming,” she said, complimenting her ability to create relationships. But “how long would it take to get to know the district” and make it work without the sort of funding system Womack had in place in Alabama. “I wouldn’t want to waste any time since we would like to continue to grow in that way.”