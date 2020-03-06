False Coronavirus Alarm at AdventHealth Palm Coast Briefly Heightens Anxieties Before Case Is Ruled Out

A possible coronavirus case was investigated late this morning in a female patient at the Cancer Center at AdventHealth Palm Coast, according to the county’s fire chief and the county health department chief. Within an anxious hour, however, the case was found not to warrant testing as it did not meet the criteria.









The case illustrated the heightened awareness–and fears–surrounding the outbreak, which has not yet spread to Florida with the exception of two cases in the Tampa area, and the knowledge gap that may be pushing some health workers too quickly to go on the alert.

“Our RN had been in contact with the director of infectious disease program at the hospital, so we are definitely in the loop, and I can share with you that unequivocally, the patient does not meet the criteria for testing,” Bob Snyder, who heads the Flagler Health Department, said. “We just need to do a better job in educating our primary care physicians and other stakeholders so we’re not necessarily, prematurely overreacting to things.”

The patient will not be quarantined–at least not in connection with anything to do with coronavirus.

For all the heightened anxieties and false alarms, the matter was resolved within a short period of time. “The cool thing about is our epidemiologist was in touch with the infectious disease gentleman at the hospital and she confirmed with the regional epidemiologist so everybody got on the same page pretty quickly,” Gretchen Smith, the health department’s spokesperson, said.

Snyder said this morning’s case was the equivalent of a drill that may serve to temper reactions with more criteria-based analysis.

It had been a different story a little before 11 a.m. “It’s a potential, it’s all speculation right now,” said Fire Chief Don Petito at the beginning of the investigation of the woman who had gone in for treatment this morning at the center, “and supposedly, we’re not sure, but was in touch with somebody from Italy.”

Rescue 92 and Engine 92 were dispatched to the hospital, but upon hearing of the patient’s possible contact with someone from Italy, one of the four nations hardest-hit by coronavirus, “that’s why we didn’t make contact, that stopped everybody in their tracts. We’re standing by here at the hospital to make sure we’re not needed, then we’re going to go ahead and release.”

“I was hoping it was all wrong. Still hoping it’s all wrong. We have to assume the worst right now.”

Snyder is the point man on any protocols in these circumstances. He initially confirmed the investigation at the hospital. But he was also quick to outline the criteria that would warrant testing. As of today, Snyder said, three criteria would trigger Department of Health involvement and testing:

First, the patient must exhibit symptoms such as fever, lower respiratory issues, shortness of breath, coughing and flu-like symptoms, and the question is asked whether the person been been exposed to someone with a confirmed case of coronavirus in the last 14 days. Second, the person has clinical symptoms and has traveled to any of the four geographical high impact areas for the virus–China, Northern Italy, Iran, or South Korea. Third, the patient has the clinical symptoms, and all the other diagnoses such as the flu and pneumonia have been ruled out.

“Those are the three that right now today trigger us doing our investigation and arranging for the person to be tested,” Snyder said.

Not much before noon, the Department of Health in consultation with hospital personnel determined that those criteria had not been met in the patient.

Had matters gone in a different direction, testing would have been conducted and the test kit sent to a lab. Only three labs in the state have been authorized to do any testing–in Tampa, Miami and Jacksonville. Whatever testing takes place, “We would not know that immediately, it takes time to get the test results,” Snyder said.

“I was hoping it was all wrong. Still hoping it’s all wrong. We have to assume the worst right now,” Petito said at the beginning of the investigation. As it turned out, it was wrong. But days ago before the Flagler County Commission, Jonathan Lord, who briefed the commission with Snyder on the latest about the outbreak, said that it was likely a matter of time before cases would affect Flagler County.