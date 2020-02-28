Flagler School District Explains Its Role and Parents’ Responsibilities in Wake of Coronavirus Outbreak

The Flagler County school district issued the following statement this afternoon, regarding district protocols in place in response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, and precautionary expectations as far as what parents and guardians may or should do:









When it comes to outbreaks of something like coronavirus, there is a fine line between being prepared and inciting panic. Flagler County Schools wants to educate our community about this global outbreak. There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in our schools. If this was to occur, we will notify staff and parents or guardians within the school.

We are aware of the concerns of our community, as well as the recent statements from the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization. Flagler Schools is a 1:1 district so that puts us in a position to support students electronically through remote education, should keeping a student away from the school environment be necessary for health reasons. We have also worked closely with our local Health Department in forming specific protocols when dealing with an outbreak of sickness on our campuses.

Flagler Schools will continue to follow CDC recommendations to prevent any infection of a respiratory virus, which includes:

· Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

· Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Stay home when sick.

· Cough or sneeze into an elbow or use a tissue and place immediately in the trash.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If a student or staff member shows respiratory symptoms, our school nurses will follow standard precautions and work with our local Health Department to further research individual/family travel histories.

Flagler Schools encourages families to follow the CDC’s information for travel, available here.

We request that parents/guardians notify their school principal if a child or member of their family has been to China or South Korea (both are on the CDC’s Warning Level 3 traveler’s list) and recently returned to our community. Out of an abundance of caution, we request that these children wait for the 14-day incubation period (beginning the day of return to the U.S.) to expire before enrolling in school or returning to school. We will not count these absences, and children will be provided online learning during this period and technology/access if needed.

Thank you for your continued support in keeping our students and staff safe. More information on the coronavirus is available here.