Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run on SR 100 Near Bunnell; Van Driver Later Caught in Putnam

A member of the Palm Coast Fire Police at the intersection of State Road 100 and County Road 205 was diverting eastbound traffic onto County Road 205. (© FlaglerLive)
A man in his 20s walking along State Road 100 just west of County Road 302 was killed this afternoon after he was struck by a white van that kept going.




The van’s driver kept going along 100 into Putnam County, where he was pulled over by a Putnam County Sheriff’s deputy, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The fatal collision took place about a mile west of County Road 302 at 4:30 p.m.–on a clear, bright afternoon. Sheriff’s deputies were first on scene, followed by Flagler County Fire Rescue and Palm Coast Fire Police personnel, who shut down 100 between 302 and County Road 205.

The victim was found in a ditch. Flagler County Fire Flight, the emergency helicopter, was briefly placed on standby, but an Engine 71 firefighter-paramedic pronounced the victim dead at 4:43 p.m.

The FHP investigation was expected to stretch well into the evening. The road will remain closed until the investigation is over.

A driver striking a pedestrian does not necessarily result in criminal charges. But leaving the scene of an accident–a hit-and-run–where a death has occurred is a first-degree felony, with a maximum sentence of up to 30 years in prison. If the individual was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash, he or she would face a minimum mandatory four-year prison sentence.

“If that person is arrested they will go to Putnam, and then they’ll have to be extradited to Flagler,” a sheriff’s spokesperson said. “With something that close it could be the next day. They’re going to have to have first appearance, so it’ll be up to the judge.”

The fatality is the sixth of the year on Flagler roads, the second this month. It is the first involving a pedestrian.

