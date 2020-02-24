2 Homeless Deaths in 24 Hours: Bunnell Police Investigating Death of Man Found By Branch Library

Sunday night after firefighters responded to a small brush fire off Cypress Edge Parkway in Palm Coast, they discovered the charred body of a person, presumed to be homeless, within the fire, next to the homeless person’s tent.









Early this morning, as Branch Manager Jonathan Nemergut was getting ready to open the Bunnell branch library off Old Moody Boulevard, he found a man deceased by the building’s side entrance.

“We believe he was one of our homeless resident,” said Flagler County Library Director Holly Albanese. “He would use the library every day.”

Bunnell police assisted by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office’s Crime Scene Investigation unit responded to the scene.

“It doesn’t appear to be a homicide,” Bunnell Police Detective Kyle Totten said at the scene, but he said the scene was being processed and all avenues explored, with nothing being ruled out. He said a toxicology report will be conducted, with those results likely not ready for some 16 weeks. (Totten, who has extensive experience in law enforcement, started working for the Bunnell Police Department two weeks ago.)

Two staffers were in the building this morning, not permitted to leave, Albanese said, so as not to contaminate the crime scene area being processed. (The crime scene is so designated until a crime has been ruled out.) Obviously, the branch was closed to the public until the completion of the on-scene investigation, said Bunnell Police Chief Tom Foster, who was also at the scene.

Normally Nemergut and other staff members enter the branch library–which used to be a post office–from the dock area in back of the building, as was the case this morning. Nemergut then found the man on the side of the building, near the air conditioning units. “Finding someone deceased is obviously upsetting to anyone,” Albanese said. She said Nemergut is a military veteran who’s had deployments in war zones, and could handle the situation.

Nemergut, who’s been at the branch library a year and a half, said the man, possibly in his early 40s, was a regular throughout that time. “I know he was from New York, he had a son, he’d come into the library, he’d charge his phone,” Nemergut said, and would be in and out of the library through the day. He’d “soak up” the air conditioning on hot days, and otherwise spend some time on the library’s public computers or relax.

“I’m going to lift every stone, I owe it to the victim and I owe it to his family,” Foster said.

The investigation was not impeding traffic on Old Moody Boulevard (State Road 100). Nemergut and his fellow-staffer were keeping busy, he said, as the investigation outside went on into late morning Monday.