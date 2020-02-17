Arthur Enos, 81, Dies in Suicide Near Outback, Moments After a 2-Hour Dinner

Arthur Raymond Enos, an 81-year-old resident of Bird of Paradise Drive in Palm Coast, died in an apparent suicide Friday evening after he walked out of the Outback Steakhouse off Boulder Rock Drive, went a short distance across the parking lot and an access road, and shot himself.









Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the steakhouse at 45 Plaza Drive just before 11 p.m. Friday, finding Enos in the grassy area between the access road and the woodline alongside a large retention pond. Enos’s walker was near him. He had a revolver ion his hand. Two Outback employees told a deputy that Enos had shot himself, according to a sheriff’s incident report.

Enos still had a faint pulse when authorities arrived at the scene, which had drawn some bystanders. A deputy administered CPR, but the injury was too severe. A Palm Coast Fire Department pronounced Arthur Enos dead at 10:53 p.m. Deputies established a crime scene, cordoning off the area.

Outback provided surveillance video of the evening. Noting that the video’s time stamp was about 35 minutes behind actual time, a deputy observed Enos walking into Outback at 8:02 p.m., according to the time stamp (or 8:37 p.m. in actual time), then exit the restaurant two hours later, at 10 p.m. (or 10:35 p.m. in actual time). Enos, according to the deputy’s account, leaves through the front door, and heads across the parking lot and the road out of camera view. He appears to have been at the restaurant alone.

Just two days before, Enos had filed the latest in a series of actions in an ongoing civil matter he was battling in circuit court over a crash he was involved in, on October 2017, on Bird of Paradise and Birthstone Way, not far from his home.

The following resources are available for individuals in crisis:

Flagler Lifeline website.

In Flagler: The Crisis Triage and Treatment Unit (CTTU) is a crisis assessment and referral service for Flagler County residents experiencing behavioral health crisis. It is located at 301 Justice Lane in the Brown & Brown Outpatient building at the Vince Carter Sanctuary in Bunnell. This program is limited to individuals escorted to the program by law enforcement between the hours of noon and midnight daily. Law enforcement is able to transport individuals to SMA to assess and determine the appropriate clinical disposition. When required and appropriate, SMA then transports the individual to a receiving facility in Volusia County.

In Daytona Beach: Stewart-Marchman Act Corporation Crisis Center

1220 Willis Avenue

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Crisis Line: (800) 539 – 4228

Available 24 hours.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800/273-8255 (TALK), or use the online Lifeline Crisis Chat, both available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

People 60 and older can call the Institute on Aging’s 24-hour, toll-free Friendship Line at 800-971-0016. IOA also makes ongoing outreach calls to lonely older adults.

If you are concerned for someone else, read about warning signs here. For additional resources, see the Speaking of Suicide website.