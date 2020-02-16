Florida League of Cities Recognizes Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson

At the February 10, 2020 regular meeting of the City Commission, Mark Sittig representing the Florida League of Cities presented our very own Mayor Catherine D. Robinson with the Mayor John Land Years of Service Award. Sittig read a Resolution from the Board of Directors of the Florida League of Cities Inc., into the record. The Resolution explained the award was named in honor of Mayor John Land who served the City of Apopka for 65 years. The Resolution read in part; in recognition of unselfish commitment to municipal leadership and government.

Mayor Robinson began serving the people of Bunnell in 1994 when she won one of 4 available seats on the City Commission. Serving for 8 years as the Vice Mayor. Then in 2008 was elected Mayor by an overwhelming majority of votes.

Mayor Robinson has represented the City on a great many committees, advisory board etc. over the years. She currently represents the City on, and is the President of, the NE Florida Regional Council.

Of the award, Mayor Robinson said “It is amazing to think it has been 25 years. You put one foot in front of the other and you have unfinished business to do and you work hard with a lot of different people. There is a lot of thankfulness that goes with this position and the people that you work with and the people that you serve.”

Mayor Robinson’s full-time job is with Florida Health Care Plans where she is the Director of Health and Diabetes Education.