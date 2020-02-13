Flagler Emergency Management Chief Jonathan Lord Elected to 7th Term to State Emergency Association Board

Flagler County Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord was elected to the Board of the Florida Emergency Preparedness Association (FEPA) last week, during the Association’s Annual Meeting in Daytona Beach.









This is Lord’s seventh annual term as board member of FEPA, and its treasurer.

“It is an honor and privilege to serve Flagler County and my peers statewide as we collectively tackle ways to better prepare our communities for disasters,” said Lord. “Collaboration with communities throughout the state helps our emergency management team learn about best practices that we can replicate here in Flagler County.”

In addition to his board position with FEPA, Lord also serves as the chair of the County Emergency Management Directors Working Group.

“Flagler County is very fortunate to have Jonathan Lord as its Emergency Management director,” said County Administrator Jerry Cameron. “This appointment speaks volumes about how well he is respected by his peers across the state for the critical work he performs.”

Lord said it also provides an opportunity for Flagler County to showcase the amazing things being done by our Emergency Management partners to prepare our community for the event of a disaster

The Florida Emergency Preparedness Association (www.FEPA.org) was created in 1956 to help professional Emergency Managers work to protect the people of Florida. FEPA is a private non-profit corporation registered with the Florida Department of State designated as a 501(c)(3) by the Internal Revenue Service. With more than 600 members from local, regional, state, federal, and tribal organizations, FEPA is Florida’s Premier Association of Emergency Managers.