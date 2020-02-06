Two Alleged Co-Conspirators Arrested in Attempted Murder of Carl Saint Felix in 2018

Jimaya Baker, 18, and Diovion Smith, 20, two Palm Coast residents and alleged co-conspirators in an attempted-murder shooting that left a man disabled 15 months ago, were arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts each of attempted robbery with a firearm.









The shooter, Princess Williams, 22, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, attempted armed burglary and attempted armed robbery at a hearing last week and faces from 25 years to life in prison when she is sentenced later this year. Sheriff’s detectives had been pursuing co-conspirators since the shooting, which left Carl Saint Felix, a 19-year-old Palm Coast resident at the time, severely disabled.

Williams and her co-conspirators had allegedly set up a drug deal with Saint Felix, but with the intention of robbing him. The robbery did not go as planned.

Baker’s and Smith’s arrest reports cite a total of six people present at the transaction, including Williams, Baker, Smith, two witnesses and the victim. The meeting took place on Oct. 16, 2018, in front of 50 White Star Drive in Palm Coast. Williams, the arrest reports state, brandished the firearm and shot Saint-Felix, “causing him to crash his vehicle into several parked cars.”

Baker, the arrest reports state, had been planning the robbery for several weeks with a “crew” that backed out, but that included all but the victim present at the White Star location. Baker told detectives that she had a Taser gun, while Williams had the firearm. They were planning to rob Saint Felix of two ounces of pot. Some hid in the woods while Williams and another witness ran toward the car, when the robbery was botched. After the shot was fired, the alleged co-conspirators scattered. Williams turned herself in the next day.

It’s not clear why two other individuals who took part in the botched robbery, referred to as “witnesses” in the arrest reports, are not being charged.

“These accomplices probably thought they had gotten away with this crime,” Sheriff Rick Staly was quoted as saying in a release this morning. “But, our investigators continued to work this case thoroughly in order to identify all of the accomplices. While we all like to close cases immediately and did quickly arrest the shooter, the case doesn’t always end there and additional follow-up is needed in order to identify all aspects of the incident.”

Baker is being held at the Flagler County jail on $50,000 bond. Smith is being held on $100,000 bond.