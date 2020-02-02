Sitemap

FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

  • Sunshine Academy VPK Palm Coast daycare
  • adventhealth palm coast

Flagler County Expands Opportunities for Pickleballers

| | Leave a Comment

The tennis court at Old Dixie Park were out of commission until the end of last month as the surface was prepared and repainted with additional markings to accommodate two regulation pickleball courts. This brings the number of Flagler County pickleball courts up to 11.

“This will make the court a multiuse court – tennis or pickleball,” said Parks Manager Frank Barbuti. “To use this court, players will need to bring a temporary net which is something they do at other locations.”

Besides the new multiuse court, Old Dixie Park – located at 1250 S. Dixie Highway – has two dedicated, regulation pickleball courts. Hammock Community Center, 79 MalaCompra Road, has three dedicated pickleball courts.

Through an interlocal agreement with Flagler Schools, the county maintains two multiuse tennis courts – four pickleball courts – at the Flagler Technical Institute A1A Center, 5633 North Oceanshore Boulevard. Pickleballers need to bring temporary nets to this location.

Conner Bosch law attorneys lawyers offices palm coast flagler county
For 10 years you've relied on FlaglerLive for 24/7 access to locally produced, locally focused, independent and fearless reporting. But facts aren't free. Our advertising revenue can be temperamental. We depend on you, our readers, to help fund essential local investigative journalism. Have a stake in our mission. Defend facts. Hold the powerful accountable. Contribute today or become one of the Friends of FlaglerLive by becoming a monthly contributor. FlaglerLive is a 501(c)(3) non-profit news organization: your contribution is tax-deductibleClick now, anywhere in this box, and contribute.

All donors' identities are kept confidential and anonymous.

Reader Interactions

  • chanfrau personal injury lawyers
  • grand living realty
  • adventhealth palm coast
  • Sunshine Academy VPK Palm Coast daycare
  • politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *