Flagler County Expands Opportunities for Pickleballers

The tennis court at Old Dixie Park were out of commission until the end of last month as the surface was prepared and repainted with additional markings to accommodate two regulation pickleball courts. This brings the number of Flagler County pickleball courts up to 11.

“This will make the court a multiuse court – tennis or pickleball,” said Parks Manager Frank Barbuti. “To use this court, players will need to bring a temporary net which is something they do at other locations.”

Besides the new multiuse court, Old Dixie Park – located at 1250 S. Dixie Highway – has two dedicated, regulation pickleball courts. Hammock Community Center, 79 MalaCompra Road, has three dedicated pickleball courts.

Through an interlocal agreement with Flagler Schools, the county maintains two multiuse tennis courts – four pickleball courts – at the Flagler Technical Institute A1A Center, 5633 North Oceanshore Boulevard. Pickleballers need to bring temporary nets to this location.