Friends of A1A Honor Bill McClure and Name Marge Rooyakkers President

During their annual meeting on Jan. 29, the Friends of A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway, Inc. announced their 2019 Volunteer of the Year. Outgoing president of the organization, Bill McClure, was recognized for a decade of service to the Friends of A1A and presented with the annual volunteer service award.









Presenting the award to McClure was newly elected President of the organization, Marge Rooyakkers, of Hammock Dunes Club in Flagler County. A longtime member of the organization and Vice President for the past three years, Rooyakkers has been an advocate for the A1A Byway community, chairing the annual Kids Ocean Day Florida event for the Friends of A1A, and is a passionate supporter of the Audubon Society. Also elected, Adam Morley, co-owner of Genung’s Fish Camp in Crescent Beach and co-chair of the organization’s International Coastal Cleanup efforts each year, will serve as Vice President, and St. Augustine Beach resident Robert Samuels, two-time Friends of A1A Volunteer of the Year award recipient, will serve as Treasurer of the organization.

“We’re pleased to honor Bill with the Volunteer of the Year award for his service not only in 2019, but over many years,” said Rooyakkers. “His enthusiasm for the Friends of A1A is felt by all who know him. Bill has dedicated countless hours to the organization, providing enthusiastic leadership during his term as President, earning praise from board members for his upbeat, can-do attitude and his willingness to champion transportation, safety and economic development projects for the Friends of A1A and the community,” she said.

Rooyakkers takes the helm as the Friends of A1A prepare to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their designation as Florida Scenic Highways in 2021, followed by the 20th anniversary of the A1A Scenic & Historic Byway’s National Scenic Byway designation in 2022.

For more information, visit www.scenica1a.org.

The Friends of A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway is a non-profit organization that protects, preserves and enhances resources along the A1A National Scenic Byway. This citizen’s advocacy group collaborates with municipalities, governmental agencies and other civic groups to maintain and improve resources along the corridor.