Two Men Save Driver’s Life From Flames After Truck Crashes Through Wall at Marina Del Cove

It was somewhat of a harrowing scene at 12:30 this afternoon on Palm Harbor Parkway by Marina Cove, where a man at the wheel of a truck lost control, struck a vehicle and crashed through a Marina Cove wall.









Three people, two vehicles and trailers were involved in the crash. None were injured thanks to the quick action of two bystanders.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is still conducting its investigation, but based on preliminary information, a driver at the wheel of a truck was towing a trailer that was carrying a Bobcat, driving down Palm Harbor. “It was traveling at a high rate of speed,” a sheriff’s spokesperson said. “It lost control, it actually crashed into a box truck, then crashed into a concrete wall at Marina Cove and caught on fire.”

The man at the wheel of the truck was entrapped.

The two people whose truck had been struck were not injured. Officials at first believed they’d been the ones to produce and use a fire extinguisher. In fact, it was two bystanders who did. They jumped in and got the fire under control, and were able to get the driver out.

“No one is injured, the driver that was entrapped had some cuts but no broken bones, nothing serious, he really lucked out,” the spokesperson said. “Deputies and the firefighters both believe they potentially saved this guy’s life, because he couldn’t get out of the truck.” The driver was taken to AdventHealth hopital with minor injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies and Sheriff Rick Staly himself were soon at the scene, as were the Palm Coast Fire Department, Flagler County Fire Rescue and the Palm Coast Fire Police.

Palm Harbor Parkway is closed between Club House Drive and Club Field Drive (which is also Riverview Bend South), though local traffic may be allowed through. “It’s probably going to be a while,” the spokesperson said. “I didn’t get an exact estimate but it’s a mess out there. I would estimate a couple of hours at least.”