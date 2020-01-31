Flagler Beach Citizens Academy Taking Enrollment for March Session

The latest session of the Flagler Beach Citizens Academy is scheduled for eight consecutive Wednesdays beginning on March 4, 2020, running through April 22, 2020, from 2:00—5:00 PM.

Learn all there is to know about the history of your city, how your government works and is financed, and the responsibilities of staff and elected officials. Tour your city’s recreational, first responder, library, and public works facilities. Discover plans for the city’s future and opportunities for resident involvement.

These sessions are open to anyone residing within the City of Flagler Beach. There will be a limit of 20 participants. Registration applications are available here or below, or at City Hall, Building Department, Library, Police Department, and the Fire Department. All applications must be received by February 21, 2020.

Jane Mealy, Commissioner

City of Flagler Beach

PO Box 70

Flagler Beach, FL 32136

You will then receive a detailed schedule of the sessions and where each will be held. If you have any questions, contact Jane Mealy at: 439-4811, or at

[email protected]