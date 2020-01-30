Sen. Hutson Ties One More Visit Florida Lifeline to Promoting ‘Awareness of How Great We’re Doing in Higher Ed’

While the House is ready to turn out the lights on the state’s tourism-marketing agency, the Senate now wants to give Visit Florida a slight funding boost.

Meanwhile, affordable housing, an economic-development program and the Florida Forever land-conservation program are shaping up as early fronts in the negotiating battles that will take place in the coming weeks as the House and Senate hammer out a final budget for next year.









The Senate Transportation, Tourism and Economic Development Appropriations Subcommittee released an initial budget proposal Wednesday that would tack on $2.5 million to the $50 million requested by Gov. Ron DeSantis for Visit Florida, with the additional money going to market the state’s universities and colleges.

House leaders want to do away with the tourism-marketing agency altogether.

“As we’ve been traveling throughout the nation, people do not realize how great our university system is,” said Senate Transportation, Tourism and Economic Development Appropriations Chairman Travis Hutson, R-St. Augustine. “So, we’re going to give them dollars to advertise and let them kind of promote awareness of how great we’re doing in higher ed.”

Hutson’s comments came after his subcommittee unanimously backed a proposal (SB 362) by Sen. Ed Hooper, R-Clearwater, that would extend the legal authority for Visit Florida until Oct. 1, 2028.

Without the extended authority, Visit Florida will be eliminated July 1, under state law. House leaders argue that Visit Florida’s marketing efforts aren’t necessary to draw tourists to the state.

The tourism money is part of a series of differences between the Senate and House as they prepare to negotiate issues involving economic development, housing and the environment.

The Senate offered to maintain full funding of affordable housing through about $387 million in trust-fund money. The House is seeking to spend $147 million on affordable housing programs, including $25 million for a hurricane housing recovery program.

The difference is likely to refuel a long-running debate about whether lawmakers should take affordable-housing trust fund money and use it for other parts of the state budget.

House Appropriations Chairman Travis Cummings, R-Fleming Island, said Wednesday the environment, health care and teacher pay raises are priorities.

But Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, said DeSantis needs to “issue a veto threat for any budget that sweeps affordable housing funds.”

“Affordable housing is a human-rights crisis facing our state, and Florida’s renters have the highest rent burden in the nation,” Smith said during a news conference Wednesday.

The House and Senate also disagree about funding for the Job Growth Grant Fund, an economic-development program that started under former Gov. Rick Scott. The program received $40 million for the current year, and DeSantis would like to see it grow by $10 million. The Senate has proposed spending $20 million, while the House has proposed nothing.

“We tried to fund as much as we could in this first round,” said Rep. Jay Trumbull, a Panama City Republican who chairs the House Transportation & Tourism Appropriations Subcommittee. “Usually, larger numbers like that are something we’ll work out in conference (negotiations).”

DeSantis has made a priority of environmental funding, requesting $625 million for Everglades restoration and other water-related projects. The House and Senate budget proposals would exceed the $625 million request, while the Senate also would provide more than the $100 million sought by DeSantis for the Florida Forever program.

“I think we all got a little bit of something we asked for,” said Sen. Linda Stewart, an Orlando Democrat who has backed a bill (SB 332) seeking to put at least $100 million a year into Florida Forever.

The Senate proposal would provide $125 million for Florida Forever during the 2020-2021 fiscal year, which starts July 1. The House on Tuesday proposed spending $20 million on the program. DeSantis proposed $100 million for the program, which is getting $33 million this year.

Meanwhile, the Senate is proposing $639 million for water-related projects, of which $322 million would be for ongoing Everglades restoration efforts. The House would spend $646.8 million, with $318.3 million dedicated to the Everglades.

“This is really what we come up here for,” said Senate Agriculture, Environment and General Government Appropriations Chairwoman Debbie Mayfield, R-Rockledge.

Both the Senate and the House have proposed spending $50 million on the state’s natural springs and $50 million for beach restoration.

The Senate also laid out $192 million for water quality improvements, of which $25 million would be for so-called “septic to sewer” and wastewater programs. The House wants $122 million for wastewater and stormwater grants, which would include efforts to get property owners off septic tanks.

The Senate plan would provide $30 million for efforts to combat algal blooms and red tide. The House is at $22.8 million.

–Jim Turner, News Service of Florida