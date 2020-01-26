No, Joe Mullins, Flagler Is Not a ‘Trump County.’ It Is an American County.

An Open Letter to Joe Mullins
By Chris Goodfellow
One of the great things about American democracy is that we all can have and express our political opinions freely, associate with like minded individuals and run for public office.
However, when we assume public office, whether it be the humble position of County Commissioner or that of President of the United States, implicit in assumption of office is that we are entrusted to execute the duties of that office on behalf of all citizens, whether they be of your political suasion or not. This is the basic trust of democracy that must never be shattered. Democracy is about fair play, not willful oppression, lies, fraud and perhaps worst of all in today’s context–intimidation.
There is no doubt you hold very strong opinions for our current president, and you are entitled to do so. But I am somewhat concerned when as a sitting Flagler County Commissioner you would make such statements as “Flagler County is a Trump County. Love it or Leave.” Irrespective of whether it is made on your own private Facebook page, a comment in local paper or on a county website, I want to remind you as a commissioner, anything you say or do has impact beyond your actions as a private citizen.
Implicit in your statements is that others of a different political suasion are not welcome in Flagler. You clearly touched a very sensitive nerve in the community by eliciting, as of this morning, over 300 comments.
I do not know you, your character or past associations and affiliations beyond thanking you a couple of weeks ago on Facebook for getting the bike path out here in the Hammock cleaned up, which demonstrated your goodwill and concern for getting things done in the county.
I would not have bothered to comment or engage you today except that the subsequent comments about chartering busses–or worse, trains–to remove all so-called liberals out of Flagler was again uncalled for, and brought to my mind, and I am sure to the the mind of others, a different period of history where certain people were loaded onto cattle cars and banished.
Was this just braggadocio banter or perhaps a revealing Freudian slip on your part? Because in either case it was a reprehensible comment coming from you, because of its historical connotations. I am sure you can understand my concern, and I think as a commissioner you need to make it very clear.
There are great people on both sides of the political divide here. There are whites, blacks, Latinos, Asians and others, all of whom are good citizens. There are moreover veterans on both sides of the political divide, and you are certainly not going to run them out of town. In fact no one is going to be run out of town or invited to leave. You know why?
Flagler is an American County.
Chris Goodfellow, a retired pilot, is a resident of the Hammock.
Comments
Imogen says
Doesn’t this kind of talk break some sort of rule or oath? Can he be removed for this commentary?
Michael Ryan says
I wish Mullins….makes me sorry I voted for him the way he sold out to developers.
Layla says
Only by the Governor. Please send all complaints to Gov. Ron DeSantis in Tallahassee.
Mark says
Remember Joe, all opinions count except yours!
Spunkylas says
I believe we live in a free world and I don’t know who posted what on where. However, I find it inappropriate for Joe Mullins to basically say keep your mouth shut.
Cindy says
If he would have said that about Obama, or Joe Biden, or Hillary Clinton, his statement would not have been an issue.
Chris says
Correct.. because none of those you mentioned promote hate, segregation or superiority over another individual..
Andrew Bacchi says
How sad that a Flagler County Commissioner who is supposed to represent ALL the people in Flagler, appears to only be concerned with his own party and their beliefs, no matter how archaic and narrow minded they are! If you are such a strong believer in this President, maybe you should take residence in Palm Beach County to be near your idol.
Duncan says
As an independent I think Joe Mullins comments represent what is wrong in Flagler County and North Florida “ultimatum politics” – It’s my way of the highway.
I have no plans on leaving Flagler County even though I despise Trump, not so much for his policies but because he has made it obvious (IMO) that he is a divider, a terrible example of a good citizen and simply put is just not a good person. Although, I have issues for “over the top” Trump supporters, I don’t disparage them and would never suggest that they leave the Flagler County because of their beliefs; I would expect the same treatment as law abiding tax paying resident of Flagler County.
Even if our President is divisive, our local politicians should know better; after all we are a smaller community family and they interact with us in their daily lives. Mr. Mullins’ stock just dropped significantly in my portfolio – we deserve better.
CB from PC says
Obama set back race relations in this country with his corrupt DOJ under the likes of Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch…wonder what her golf handicap is?
Total LACK of support for law enforcement. No wonder he bought another home in Massachusetts, Chicago hometown is way too dangerous.
Sally says
Well I agree race relations suffered under Obama. All the racists came out of the closet.
PCMerry says
When elected officials aka “politicians” use such poor judgement, speak before thinking about what they’re about to say, and/or simply don’t care what their constituents think or of the consequences of their attitude and behavior, they have no business in public service. They do more harm than good.
Layla says
Amen! This man fooled A LOT of people. Voters, know your candidates.
Wanda Dial says
I have lived and worked in Flagler County for six years. I it very distressing that an elected official would find it appropriate to suggest that if I do not support a particular party or candidate that I am no longer welcome here.
Patricia A Brooke says
I agree with you, Wanda. I didn’t know it was a prerequisite that I be a Trump supporter before deciding to live in Joe Mullin’s neighborhood aka Flagler County. I thought this was America. You know, the one Trump wanted “To make great again”. I thought it was pretty great all along even with its flaws.
Joe Mullins. you will NOT get my vote and I will do my best to make sure you do not get reelected. You are devisive, hateful, and actually kind of dumb. That remark, sir, will come back to bite you in the ….foot.
Kelley Jones says
Thanks for your comments Chris. I think you have spoken for many of the Residents of this county that are appalled by Mr. Mullins statements. We will see Mr. Mullins at his next Town Hall in Palm Coast and I am hopeful that he has prepared an apology for his constituents.
Don says
He need not apologize ……. 1st amendment …… That’s what you liberals always CRY about !!!
Been Here a lot Longer says
My money is on him saying Haters gonna Hate, though not as eloquently. If he apologized for anything, I will be Fainters gonna Faint.
He will double down on Jesus, babies, Trump and typos, but probably not in that order. And then he will let his small band of devotees (many of whom do not even live in this so-called Trump county) say all of his most vicious, vile and ugly things for him, and he will not say a word about THEIR hate needing to be muzzled.
The truth is he was getting less attention lately so he had to stir things up, and we are playing into his mustache-twirling hands. It’s sad for us, but it’s mostly sad for him, that he needs the attention that badly.
Joe, I heard Trump has a sticker waiting for you. Good job! Calm down now. (It’s a sticker he gets for being a donor. Shhh – don’t tell him.)
CB from PC says
Why is it ok to clear the bike path in the Hammock, an affluent area where the author of this letter lives, but ignore clearing the overgrown utility right of says where the rest of us poor folk live?
This is not Trump Country, it is Chump Country…and all taxpayers are the Chumps.
Accountability…Regardless of party affiliation.
And Btw, the corruption in this County pales in comparison to that attached to Joe Biden and “family”. Joe has more baggage than a Samsonite factory, but he’s missing a few latches.
Don says
Spoken like a true AMERICAN !!!!
Kathleen Brady says
Well spoken, Chris. Mr. Mullins has embarrassed his office innumerable times already. I hope his constituents remember this when he comes up for re-election.
Michele says
Joe Mullins, do you know what tomorrow is?
Monday, January 27
International Holocaust Remembrance Day 2020
You’re an absolute fool for even mentioning carting people, who don’t agree with your politics, out in trains.
Dave says
Joe Mullins has come out as a Facist and does not deserve to work anywhere in this county. He expresses hate speech openly and has intentions of dividing our county. Shame in this man.
Fredrick says
Lord know that no one with liberal views has said anything disparaging about people who don’t agree with them….
Then Maxine said “wait, hold my beer”….
“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere. We’ve got to get the children connected to their parents,”
`Maxine Waters”
We get you don’t like Joe, don’t know many on either side of the political spectrum who do but surely you are not trying to silence him… or do we silence all people in politics, BOTH sides… wait that might be a good idea. I also like people who view is FB page get offended. Then stop looking at it….
Pierre Tristam says
Once again with the false equivalencies, the quickest way to whitewash a point. Goodfellow’s letter, which says nothing about silencing, is specific. He’s not referring to just anyone’s social media account, or to any old disparaging remark, but to what this latter-day know-nothing is evoking and proposing. That’s the point. You find either of those things remotely defensible? Or comparable to other forms of critical political discourse? Those equivalencies you hide behind are just so much endorsements of the debasement. Address the point for a change instead of finding sly ways to defend the indefensible.
Jeff @flagler says
Everyone was warned while he was running That he creates chaos wherever he goes for attention. Stop giving him attention folks! It’s pretty simple!
He is a lost little boy in a little man body that has no friends. They ran him out of Augusta, GA because he burned all his bridges.
So he comes to Flagler and spends a year having the P.C Observer post him giving away big cardboard checks and attending anything Newsworthy “acting” as if he cares. ( I hope the observer has caught on to his exploiting tactics)
Then he was voted in by default due to his excessive campaign spending.
Flagler Citizens need to wake up and look deep into his creepy eyes and say to yourself ”this man has access to County information” Seems Scary what he could do with it right? With such an aggressive personality. Does he have access to Flagler citizens information? Scary!
I wander if he is a disguised ”snowflake”? Could he be a “liberal Mole”? He is a hypocrite because He is very dividing and thats not what America is built on.
Mullins is a professional con man. All he wants is for Trump to notice him. Do not let his seemingly Bi-Polar personality fool you.