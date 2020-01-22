Florida Senate Panel Backs Reparations for Descendants of Ocoee Massacre Victims at White Mob’s Hands

A Senate committee backed a proposal Tuesday that seeks to remember the “bloodiest day in American political history” and compensate descendants of people who 100 years ago were killed, injured or lost land during violence in the Central Florida community of Ocoee.
The Judiciary Committee approved a pair of measures (SB 1262 and SB 1264) that would set up a trust fund for descendants of the 1920 Ocoee Election Day riot, which happened after a black man tried to record the names of others blocked from voting in Ocoee. Some 60 to 70 black residents of Ocoee are believed to have been murdered.
While the bill would offer up to $150,000 per victim, the overall compensation package would have to be negotiated by the Legislature.
The proposal by Sen. Randolph Bracy, D-Orlando, also would require information about the riot to be taught in schools and displayed at state museums. It also would require the Department of Environmental Protection to determine if any state park may be named after a victim and for the state to give priority to under the Black Business Loan Program to qualified businesses in areas affected by the riot.
“This is considered the bloodiest day in American political history and it happened right in Central Florida on the presidential election day,” Bracy said. “An entire city was eliminated. They were pushed out of Ocoee. They were either killed, maimed or run out of town.”
Bracy said it’s important the state address the matter because courts worked with local law enforcement after the riot to redistribute hundreds of acres that had been owned by black residents.
Sen. Kelli Stargel, a Lakeland Republican who voted for the bills Tuesday, said issues about compensation continues to be a concern.
“I just have a caution on that,” Stargel said. “Where do you draw the line in going forward and how do you determine in fairness who gets reparations and who doesn’t?”
The only member of the public speaking on the proposals, Yulee resident Seber Newsome III, told the committee he could support the educational efforts but argued against the payment of compensation. Newsome said payments would open the state to claims by any descendants of individuals and groups “for unfortunate events,” from the Seminole Indians Wars to “every white person who has been murdered by a black person since 1920.”
“Why is the state of Florida and its citizens, including myself, being held responsible for something that happened 100 years ago?” Newsome said. “My family had nothing to do with this. But you want me and other Floridians to pay by way of our tax dollars.”
Bracy said he considered $25 million a starting point for budget talks and expects the Senate will be a stronger backer of the proposal.
Similar bills in the House (HB 1245 and HB 1247) by Rep. Kamia Brown, D-Ocoee, have not been heard in committees.
The funding levels were modeled, in part, on a 1994 decision by the Legislature to compensate African-American families up to $150,000 for damages in the Rosewood Massacre of 1923.
Bracy’s proposals lay out requirements for applicants to prove their relationship to Ocoee victims.
Applicants would have to agree they wouldn’t seek further compensation through a “claim bill” from the Legislature regarding the violence.
“Based on differing reports, between three and 60 African Americans died resulting from the violence on November 2-3, 1920,” according to a Senate staff analysis of the legislation.
“In the days following this violence, the remaining African-American residents fled Ocoee, leaving their homes and property,” the analysis added.
In November 2018, the Ocoee City Commission issued a proclamation stating “the historical record clearly shows that African-America residents of West Orange County in and around what later became the city of Ocoee were grievously denied their civil rights, their property, and their very lives in a series of unlawful acts perpetrated by a white mob and governmental officials on Nov. 2, 1920, and the following weeks simply because they tried to vote, as any eligible citizens should be able to do.”
According to a Senate staff review of Bracy’s proposal, before the 1920 General Election the Ku Klux Klan grand master of Florida warned a politician working to register African-American voters that “there would be serious trouble” if he continued.
The events unfolded after Mose Norman, an African-American unable to vote for failure to pay a poll tax, was seen recording names of others who had not been permitted to vote in his precinct.
After an altercation with the local constable or a group of white residents, Norman went to the home of July Perry, another African-American resident, before fleeing Ocoee.
“Later in the day, some white Ocoee residents formed a posse and were deputized” by the Orange County Sheriff and were charged with arresting Norman and Perry.
The posse went to Perry’s house, wounding Perry and his 19-year-old daughter, Caretha, with gunfire.
July Perry, captured in a sugarcane patch near his house, was first taken to a hospital to treat his gunshot wounds. Later, after being placed in the custody of the Orange County sheriff, July Perry was lynched, hanged and shot by a mob.
The mob then set fire to all black-owned buildings in northern Ocoee, destroying more than 20 houses, two churches, and one fraternal lodge.
The Ocoee proclamation noted that no African-Americans lived in the city for the next six decades, resulting in the area being referred to as a “sundown city.” Sundown cities were communities that blacks were expected to avoid after sundown.
–Jim Turner, News Service of Florida, and FlaglerLive
Dave says
Not only should every African american descendant from the families affected receive the $150,000 they should also be given the land back in Ocoee that was originally taken removing any person currently living on their land.
This makes me ashamed to be white and live in Florida, what a disgusting race of hate and greed.
I think us white folks should be made into slaves for a decade, for the black, indian, and mexican people, just to see how it feels
Flresident says
I don’t think reparations should be paid to descendants. Now… if a family that benefitted from these murders still owns the property..that’s another story.
But for the most part we/present taxpayers were not part of these murderous mobs 100+ yrs ago, whether it be in Ocoee or anywhere else for that matter.
It is horrific. It’s racism at it’s core…it’s terrible. But as the article says where would reparations end?
I think a park should dedicated to acknowledge this historic horrific act and pay homage to the victims. Reparations to their great grand kids…no.
alfred jr. alfonso says
I’m a Native American. Are you going to initiate reparation for all the Native American in our country? All the so-called faithful Peace Treaties that our Government has made and turned it’s head for PROFIT’S? Native Americans lived in this country LONG
before any other nationality arrived. Where are they living now? Government Reservation’s that mostly a quarter size, if that much of their original homeland. Oh, let’s not even thing of such a course of action. Let’s REPARATE the slaves who were brought here by other nations that purchased them from their Tribal Leader for their own PERSONEL GREEDY benefits. They didn’t come here VOLUNTARIALY. Have the countries that brought them here for their OWN PROFITS and WEALTH to REPARATE them all! I will not be surprised if those useless PIMPS in our Government will pass a legislation to AWARD these descendants because of the CUREL history of America’s past. Oh, by the way I know our Native Americans appreciate all the GREATFUL rewards our country have done for them….WAKE UP AMERICA!!! GET YOUR HEAD OUT FROM WHERE THE SUN DOESN’T SHINE!!!
The Realist says
This is a slippery slope that the liberals want to take us all down. Should the descendants of people murdered in the LA riots get reparations? Should the descendants of settlers(the original dreamers) massacred by Indians while attempting to create a better life for their families get reparations? Perhaps we can hit up the Indian casinos to pay up on that one. This is not to make light of what happened a 100 years ago to people we didn’t know by people we also didn’t know. Tragedies like these have happened through the ages and unfortunately will continue to happen.
Dennis says
You lost your way by trying to pay for something you had nothing to do with. Land and property must be returned though
Conner MacLeod says
Being a descendant of Scottish Slaves from the 1600’s, I would like to have reparations for myself and my 3 Scottish children.
FBA says
Mediocre, gesture. This story can be told a million times over. Interesting how many families/dynasties in this country along with this country itself have benefited from like horrors throughout history. It’s easy for some to tell others to “get over it, move on.” Or, “my family never owned slaves.” Share that same thought with your Jewish boss about the holocaust, or any number of Native American councils across the USA next time you go into their casino’s. Even your Japanese neighbors who received compensation for being held in internment camps here. Disgusting how many of these stories have been buried or literally whitewashed.