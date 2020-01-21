After 50 Calls for Service, Cops Shut Down “Drug House’ and Arrest 3 ‘Frequent Fliers’ at Mondex Property

Ten deputies and detectives and additional members of the SWAT team descended on the residence at 5000 Palm Avenue in Bunnell’s Mondex, or Daytona North, the morning of Jan. 17. They found methamphetamine, counterfeit currency of more than $1,000, innumerable live rounds of various calibers, shotgun slugs and other various types of ammunition, hand gun magazines containing .380-caliber rounds, firearm accessories, a rifle, and some 49 hydrocloride pills, a controlled substance, and pot, among other items.









Three people were arrested, all three with previous arrests and convictions: Gage Watts, 25, charged with three felonies and two misdemeanors–possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, meth possession and pot possession of over 20 grams, making it a felony, along with possession of drug paraphernalia; Tessa Lilly, 25, charged with possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of counterfeit currency, and three drug charges, including meth possession; and Jessica McBryde, 30, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Additional charges are pending.

The raid was the result of a several undercover operations that, according to a sheriff’s office’s release, ” were able to confirm narcotics were being sold from the residence. Heavy traffic coming and going from the residence was apparent during all hours.”

Gage told deputies and detectives that “everything in the room,” meaning weaponry and drugs, belonged to him, according to his arrest report. He said he was under the impression that owning antique firearms was not a violation of law for a convicted felon.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office reports that the property on Palm Avenue had been the subject of 50 calls for service and complaints in the past year. One of those calls, for example, was the result of Gage himself calling 911 repeatedly and hanging up, then denying he’d hung up when confronted by deputies. Another individual, Hannah Albright, a felon on probation, was at the house, as observed by deputies earlier, though Gage claimed she was not. She was later arrested, as was Gage, for obstruction. He was found guilty. A month later he was found guilty of a felony and two misdemeanors, including two drug charges and served three months in jail. In 2017 he was sentenced to a year in state prison for selling drugs.

Lilly was charged on felony and misdemeanor drug counts in 2017 and was found guilty on lesser, misdemeanor charges, then two months ago was found guilty of felony possession of a controlled substance–after being found with it at the Flagler County courthouse: she had been going through the security checkpoint. The metal detector beeped. A deputy asked her to empty her pockets. At first she claimed she had nothing on her, but the deputy could see a small bulge in her pocket. She took it out and said it was a make-up container. In fact, it contained what turned out to be a rock weighing 1.44 grams of methamphetamine.

She was sentenced to three months in jail in a plea, and had been released just nine days before her most recent arrest in the Mondex, on Friday.

McBryde had been arrested in 2016 on two felony and other misdemeanor drug charges, including felony possession of meth and of a controlled substance. After violating her probation she was diverted to drug court, giving her a chance to clean her record if she made it through the demands of the diversionary program week after week. She did not. She failed out in late August, her drug-offender probation was revoked, and she was sentenced to jail for five months. She was released last Nov. 8.

This time, McBryde was booked on a misdemeanor and was released on $500 bond. Watts bonded out, too, posting bail on $8,500 bond. Lilly remains at the county jail on $12,500 bond.

Sheriff Rick Staly called two of the three “frequent fliers” at the county jail (actually, all three are). “Hopefully the courts will deal with them this time and they get the help they need or serious jail time, or else we’ll be keeping an eye on them when they’re back on the streets. Get your poison out of

Flagler County.”