AdventHealth’s Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House Receives $5,000 Donation from Weston Coatings Group

Professional painting company, Weston Coatings Group, donated $5,000 to AdventHealth HospiceCare to support the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House, located on the campus of AdventHealth Palm Coast. Pictured from left to right: Wally DeAquino, AdventHealth Palm Coast chief operating officer; Charles Whitlock, AdventHealth facilities and engineering manager; Kenneth Presley of Weston Coatings Group; Nancy Fleenor-Nelson, AdventHealth Foundation for the Hospice Care East Florida development officer; Steve Makris of Weston Coatings Group; Jerry Armstrong of Weston Coatings Group; Dr. Ron Jimenez, AdventHealth Palm Coast CEO; Kathy Gover, AdventHealth Palm Coast chief nursing officer; Kenneth Smith of Weston Coatings Group; Dane Riddell of Weston Coatings Group; and John Subers, AdventHealth Palm Coast Foundation and Hospice Care East Florida Foundation director.
Professional painting company, Weston Coatings Group, has donated $5,000 to AdventHealth HospiceCare to support the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House.

Weston Coatings Group has a long history with the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House. In 2007, the local company painted the hospice house after it was built. In addition, several friends and family members of employees of the Weston Coatings Group have received care at the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House.

“We at Weston Coatings Group have personally experienced the wonderful loving care from the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House and we are so thankful that it is here in our community,” said Kenny Presley, Weston Coatings Group spokesman. “We hope that our donation will help this facility continue to serve families in need of hospice care.”

“We appreciate and enjoy the support and passion from Weston Coatings Group,” said John Subers, AdventHealth Palm Coast Foundation and Hospice Care Foundation director. “This team keeps the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House looking great inside and out.”

Located on the campus of AdventHealth Palm Coast, the eight-bed Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House opened in 2007 and is the community’s most comprehensive hospice, offering acute, respite, home health and continuous care. No other hospice in Palm Coast County offers all four services.

