Palm Coast Arts Foundation Hosts Celebrity Golf Tournament with Lopez and Rodriguez

World famous legendary golfers Nancy Lopez and Chi Chi Rodriguez will be the guest celebrity golfers for the Palm Coast Arts Foundation’s first charity golf tournament on May 11 at Palm Coast’s Grand Haven Golf Club.









Events kick off with the guest celebrities at a private reception on May 10 at Grand Haven for sponsors and PCAF members registered for the tournament. Registered tournament players will be able to mix and mingle with these golf personalities at the Grand Haven Golf Club the dext day during tournament play. A limited number of registrants will be able to participate in a Ladies’ Clinic with Nancy Lopez and her associates on May 12 at the Palm Harbor Golf Course.

“The response from businesses near and far, has been overwhelming” says PCAF Trustee, Mark Leo. “From the LPGA, PGA, AHEAD USA, LEROY NEIMAN FOUNDATION, to several Florida world class golf resorts, sponsors have helped up bring these legendary LPGA and PGA golfers to Palm Coast. We are particularly excited to have two of the best goodwill ambassadors the game of golf has to offer join us for this charity tournament.”

“Palm Coast was my first affiliation with a course and club during my young years of professional golf,” Lopez said. “I owned a home there and Palm Coast was pretty much brand new. It was just a great new place and I enjoyed being a part of the community. So, I am excited to come back to where many firsts started for me. I look forward to seeing the growth at Palm Coast and playing in this upcoming golf tournament.” Lopez is the winner of 48 LPGA tournaments and World Golf Hall of Fame inductee.

Juan Antonio “Chi Chi” Rodriguez, winner of 8 PGA Tour events, was the first Puerto Rican to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. “It’s truly an honor to join my good friend Nancy at this great event. I believe that everyone should do at least one good thing every day and this is my good thing,” he said.

Interested golfers and sponsors are encouraged to contact the Palm Coast Arts Foundation at 386-225- 4394; ($199), the Ladies’ Clinic ($75), or purchase a spectator ticket ($20 general public; $10 for PCAF members; $15 for Palm Coast Historical society members) for Palm Harbor Golf Course on Tuesday, May 12. Proceeds benefit the Palm Coast Arts Foundation’s continued mission of a cultural arts complex in Town Center. More information can be found at www.palmcoastartsfoundation.com