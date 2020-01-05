DSC’s Florida Lifestyle Institute Announces History Course for Seniors

The Florida Lifestyle Institute at Daytona State College opens the gateway to infinite opportunities and learning experiences. Starting January 21, the Florida Lifestyle Institute in conjunction with Wisdom In Senior Education (WISE), will host a three week history course for seniors, entitled “From the Crown to Brexit: A History of the United Kingdom in the Age of Queen Elizabeth II.” The course will be led by DSC Associate Professor, Dr. Nancy Duke, who has taught for over 29 years.

If you’ve been watching Netflix “The Crown” then come to enjoy a more in-depth discussion about those important years in the United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II has reigned over the United Kingdom for over 67 years, overseeing a vast number of changes. Commonwealth nations have gained more power. The class system has become less rigid. British culture has influenced the world’s music, film and television. England’s “special relationship” with the United States, particularly during the Cold War and the age of terrorism, has remained strong. In the midst of this has been the royal family and the Queen’s hold on how the monarchy is received in the nation and the world.

The classes meet at DSC’s Advanced Technology College (1770 Technology Blvd., Daytona Beach) from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Tuesday, January 21 and continue through Thursday, February 6, 2020. Cost to attend: $75 per person.

Week One: The United Kingdom’s recovery from the Second World War and the rise of a new monarch.

Week Two: The Cold War and the age of social revolution in the United Kingdom.

Week Three: Recessions, political upheavals and the changing monarchy into the 21st century.

Twice in her career, Dr. Duke has led semester-long teaching assignments in London. She is a native Floridian, member of several local historical groups and a popular speaker for the DSC WISE group. Her husband, Michael, is British, and together they enjoy travel, caring for their many pets, and anything involving trains.

To register, contact Joanne Parker (386) 506-4224 or [email protected]