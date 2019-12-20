Vivian Leslie Liles Jones, 1927-2019

Vivian Jones, 92 died at home in Palm Coast FL in the company of loved ones on December 17, 2019. She was born February 15, 1927 in Sellers, South Carolina, the daughter of Rufus Leslie Liles and Mary Lexie Burr. Vivian graduated from Winyah High in Georgetown South Carolina and then worked as a secretary at the paper mill. On August 15, 1954, Vivian Married the love of her life, Albert F.P. Jones and they celebrated 62 years of marriage. As a bride, Vivian supported her husband through many army assignments while raising three daughters. She volunteered in her children’s schools and girl scout troops as well as in the churches she belonged to. Vivian was instrumental in helping support an orphanage during Albert’s deployment in Viet Nam, collecting and shipping boxes of infant and toddler necessities. As her girls grew up, Vivian re-entered the workforce, first as a church secretary and then in several risk management positions. Vivian enjoyed her grandchildren and fishing with Albert, as well as playing bridge and other games and she was a long-time member of T.O.P.S and also participated in events with her husband at the Military Officer’s Association and Palm Coast Kiwanis. Vivian was one of the founding members of Christ Lutheran Church. Vivian is predeceased by her parents, her beloved husband Albert, Her sister Elizabeth Lilienthal and her brother William Liles. Vivian leaves behind a devoted family including three daughters; Vivian Catherine (and partner Susan Hancks) of Washington D.C., Susan Zendt of Palm Coast and Linda Beck (and husband David) of Lakeridge Virginia, a sister-in-law; Laura Meyer (and husband Ernest) of Georgetown, South Carolina, four grandchildren: Brian (and Emily) Beck, Nicole Beck, Michael Beck, Caroline Zendt and, two great grandchildren: Raleigh and Jackson Beck, numerous nieces and nephews and friends who became family

Visitation will be at Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home, 511 Old Kings Road S. Flagler Beach on Saturday December 28 from 10:00-11:30 am. Memorial Services celebrating her life will be at Christ Lutheran Church in Bunnell Florida On Saturday December 28 at 2:00 pm Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Christ Lutheran Church, Bunnell Florida.

