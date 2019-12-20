Love Is In The Air: Ten Tenors Return to Flagler Auditorium For One Performance

They’re among the most popular acts at the Flagler Auditorium, making what has been an annual pilgrimage to Palm Coast year after year: The Ten Tenors, the Australian music ensemble that since its launch in 1995 has headlined about 2,000 concerts worldwide, released 15 albums, four DVDs, and sold more than 3.5 million tickets.









The Ten Tenors are returning to the Flagler Auditorium Saturday night (Dec. 21), for one performance only, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range in price from $39-49 and can be booked here or by calling 386-437-7547.

The Ten Tenors have a revolving cast of singers. The current line up is Cameron Barclay, Daniel Belle, Michael Edwards, Keane Fletcher, Nigel Huckle, Nathan Lay, Boyd Owen, JD Smith, Sam Ward and James Watkinson.

Each has a distinctive story of his own. Take Lay, one of the newer members of the group: he’s been performing publicly since he was 16, he’s an aviod motorcyclist and just adopted, with his wife, a rescue kitten called Aria. Watkinson is studying for his Bachelor of Commerce in Melbourne, when not traveling, and is into powerlifting, soccer and rugby. Fletcher, a veteran of the group who’s been to Palm Coast eight or nine times, is a graduate of the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts and performs in various theater productions. They’re not all Australians: Barclay is the first New Zealander to join the group.

The Ten Tenors last fall released their most recent album, “Love Is In The Air,” inspired by Ten Tenor Musical Director Paul Gelsumini, the longest-serving member of the group, who was planning to dance with his new wife to “Perfect,” at their wedding. Producer-Manager D-J Wendt then suggested the idea of a whole album of songs that would be used as first dances at weddings. And there it was: songs including “A Thousand Years,” “Love Is In the Air,” “Perfect,” some of which the tenors are certain to perform Saturday evening.

The Ten Tenors are currently on an East and West Coast tour, performing in Sarasota and Naples the two nights after Palm Coast, then several nights in Palm Desert, Calif., in February before heading way south, to Brazil later in spring.

The Flagler Auditorium is at 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast. The box office can be reached by calling 386-437-7547 or online at www.flaglerauditorium.org.