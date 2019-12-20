Sitemap

Daytona State College Awarded Grant from Department of Justice

Daytona State College has been awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice and the Office on Violence Against Women which will provide additional funding for the DSC Creating A Responsible Environment for Students program. The $300,000 grant is a three-year renewal of previous funding and helps Daytona State build on the success of its recently completed Campus Program.

The proposed DSC CARES program will meet mandatory requirements for training, awareness, and prevention, as well as develop new initiatives, and coordinate access to community-based victim advocacy and services. The grant requires partnership with local organizations to help provide training and implement procedures in a variety of areas designed to assist students whose needs fall under services provided by DSC CARES.

As part of this program, Daytona State is working in conjunction with the Office of the State Attorney, 7th Judicial Court, Daytona Beach Police Department, Volusia Rape Crisis Center, Family Life Center of Flagler County, and the Beacon Center.

Among the goals are the creation of programs that will reach all student demographics, including part-time, working adults, student-parents and veterans. The grant will also allow programming to expand to regional campuses to engage students locally.

