Palm Coast’s Starlight Parade Draws Record Number of Participants and 10,000 Spectators

Palm Coast government announced that this year’s Starlight Event and Parade, which it organizes, was the biggest holiday event in city history, breaking records for the number of registered participants, matching recent years’ event attendees, and avoiding any run-ins with tornadoes (the city demanded that any tornado activity scheduled for Saturday end by dawn. God complied.)









Over 80 participants registered to either have a vehicle or walk in the parade—including multiple community groups, civic organizations, local schools and private local businesses. These groups were joined by an estimated crowd of around 10,000 people spread out around Town Center.

The parade began at 7 p.m. near the dreaded and beloved roundabout on Central Avenue (near the entrance to the Landings Apartments) and went east, turning north onto Park Street to wrap around Central Park and City Hall. It continued east onto Lake Avenue, and south on City Place, finishing on Bulldog Drive. It was not as interminable as Flagler Beach’s parades despite those insufferable politicians campaigning on the season’s tinsel.

The following won awards:

Best of Parade – Charles Umpenhour Inc (Frozen Snow Globe Float)

– Charles Umpenhour Inc (Frozen Snow Globe Float) Best Float – VertiFit Aerial Arts (Feat. Trapeze Cube and Aerial Dancers)

– VertiFit Aerial Arts (Feat. Trapeze Cube and Aerial Dancers) Best Decorated Vehicle – Matanzas High School Blue Steel (w/Blue Lights & Steel Drums)

– Matanzas High School Blue Steel (w/Blue Lights & Steel Drums) Best Local Business – East Coast Moving & Delivery (Moving truck w/ Grinch Stealing Christmas)

– East Coast Moving & Delivery (Moving truck w/ Grinch Stealing Christmas) Best Marching Unit – Rancho Folclorico Coracões de Portugal (Portuguese Attire w/ Traditional Portuguese Singing and Dancing)

– Rancho Folclorico Coracões de Portugal (Portuguese Attire w/ Traditional Portuguese Singing and Dancing) Best School Pride – Flagler Palm Coast High School

Sadly, Waste Pro’s gilded truck was shunned. But we loved it anyway. This year’s Starlight Event and Parade was sponsored by the Palm Coast Observer.

The day kicked off with the pre-parade Starlight Event from 4 to 6:45 in Town Center featuring live, family-friendly entertainment hosted by “DJ Cedar, The Parks & Rec Elf.” The event also featured a performance from the Slavic Baptist Church Choir as well as many local small business vendors.

The pre-parade event coincided with the Fantasy Lights Festival held by The Rotary Club of Flagler County which continues until December 30. City Hall also featured special red and green lights for the event. These will remain lit at night time until the City breaks for the Holidays.

The entirety of the parade was live streamed with, as usual, commentary from former Palm Coast Fire Chief Mike Beadle along with his wife, Dee Dee. The stream can be viewed here.