Residents Near Flagler Airport Threaten Lawsuit Over Noise, and Get County’s Pledge to Examine Issue

Flagler County government loves its airport, its two runways that accommodate 500 flights a day and the $2.3 million it generates in services, $900,000 of it in fuel sales, according to the current budget.
The airport under Roy Sieger’s management has been the county’s true economic development engine. Its numerous businesses and leases–and private-sector jobs operating out of airport property–far outstip anything the county’s hobbling economic development development department has managed to assemble, and at lower cost: the airport is essentially full, and looking to expand.
But Flagler Executive Airport, as it’s been renamed, is not making too many friends among neighbors, who year after year have been increasingly complaining to county officials about the noise generated by the airport’s torrid flight-school activity. Most of those 500 takeoffs and landings a day (or 435, depending on whose figures you choose) are generated by flight schools like Embry Riddle Aeronautic University’s.
Contrary to a recurrent myth among neighbors–a myth they don’t hesitate to disseminate, knowing it to be false if they look at their property tax bill every year–the airport is not hurting property values. Values are rising. But it is hurting neighbors’ quality of life for people who live in Quail Hollow, along Belle Terre Boulevard and its tributary streets, as well as in the LL section of Palm Coast. It’s not helping that while they hear airport noise day in and day out, the residents’ complaints have gone unheard, and it’s not helped that, at least from residents’ perspective, airport management has been dismissive.
A half dozen residents brought their complaints to the Flagler County Commission Monday evening, the latest in several attempts to catch commissioners’ attention. This time, the residents made some headway, perhaps because one of them threatened a lawsuit: County Manager Jerry cameron said there will be a workshop on the issue, and solutions sought, in January.
It was the first time that, first, county government acknowledged that a problem exists, and second, that it was willing to seek possible alternatives.
It was Jay Siciliani, a resident of Zinnia Court, who threatened a lawsuit.
“I talked to Roy Sieger the airport manager, again last week about this issue,” Siciliani said, “and his response to me was: ‘The airport has been here since 1942, before the homes were built.’ My response to him was: the homes were here before the flight schools were allowed at the airport, so what’s the point? Nobody has made any effort to solve this problem in the two years that we’ve been addressing it. The airport should go with the community, not against it. People move to Palm Coast because of its peacefulness and natural beauty. If the county does not control how it grows, then Palm Coast will become undesirable.”
He presented options, asking for traffic to be controlled by allowing training planes to operate five days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, with no flights on Sundays and holidays. He said the county commission controls the airport “no matter what anybody says,” and added: “If you refuse to help us, and we the people of this community that suffer from this, we’ll file a class-action lawsuit against the county and the airport for emotional distress.”
“It’s a complex issue, and I think the time has com to do a presentation to the public and the board, as to exactly what challenges we have and what might be done,” County Administrator Jerry Cameron said. “I would like to put that on the agenda for either the first or second meeting in January.”
The residents’ aim is to hear more than talk. Siciliani had help to make his points. Barbara Lake, whose house is about 150 feet from the edge airport property (across Belle Terre Boulevard), spoke of health issues related to the noise. Another resident said the noise had become intolerable. “I bought my house down here 15 years ago,” she said. “I’m a New York City retired RN, and intended to retire down here, which I did a couple of months ago. My husband is currently in cancer remission. What attracted me to Palm Coast was, I was absolutely blown away by its pristine beauty. And Palm Coast was also built on the premise of being a refuge for its environment and its wildlife.” She said “dealing with the management there is absolutely impossible. It’s insulting. They mock us. They make fun of us. They don’t take us seriously, which is very discouraging. It just adds to the tenseness of what’s going on.” She said she knew she was buying property near an airport, but the noise was bearable when she did so. That ended as flight-school noise ramped up.
“There is a price to pay for progress, my friend,” she said she was told when she complained about real estate values “plummeting” because of the flight schools’ noise. “Well, maybe pilots will buy the houses,” she says she was told. “Besides, police and medics make more noise.”
In fact, far from plummeting, property values around the airport are rising sharply. Siciliani’s property, for example, improved 10 percent this year in just market value, according to the Flagler County Property Appraiser. The empty lot next to him improved 14 percent. The house two doors down improved 25 percent. All those properties are in the direct flight path of an airport runway. Closer to Belle Terre Boulevard, and therefore closer to the runway, a sample of properties along Zircon Court–from 13 down to 5 Zircon–shows each home’s or lot’s value increasing 15 percent, 22 percent, 12 percent, 15 percent, and 13 percent just year over year, from 2018 to 2019. The improvements are steeper going back a few years.
So residents won’t make headway with a property-value argument. But they seemed to be more persuasive when discussing their quality of life.
A woman who bought her house a few years ago in the Z Section knew of the airport, but not of the constant noise. “My dogs are afraid to go outside,” she said, “they look up at the air constantly because the noise is so loud and so annoying. We are trying to get rid of our house. We don’t want to live in Palm Coast anymore because of what’s going on and nothing being done about it.”
Previous presentations before the commission on airport activity have focused almost exclusively on the airport’s presence as an economic engine, each presentation hewing closer to PR for the airport than much else. Cameron’s challenge at the January meeting on the issue will be to give residents a sense that complaints will not merely be heard but, after years of county inaction, addressed.
S Barr says
The airport was there long before the housing, yet these complainers still elected to live there!! Uh does that leave much to be discussed?
Capt Jim says
Couldn’t agree more. move nest to an airport and then complain that you hear airplanes!!! Really?
Percy's mother says
If one moves to Palm Coast for peacefulness, why would one purchase a home near an airport?
It’s only going to get worse, not better.
One can’t expect an economic development engine to tip-toe around those who’ve not done due diligence when it comes to location (i.e., purchasing a home near an airport flight path).
Best thing . . . sell and move to a more peaceful location in Palm Coast. This is the reality of the situation.
Diane says
Why is anybody even listening to this? These people bought homes right near the airport, and NOW they want to complain about noise? What about people who buy homes next to schools? Can’t they complain about the noise that the children make during recess? And how about those who buy homes near railroad tracks? They will have noise complaints, too!
Why don’t we just ban everything that is non-residential?
Let’s start practicing good old-fashioned common sense here in our hometown.
flaglerflyer says
People are very ignorant on this issue. The FAA controls the airspace, not the county. The county has zero authority to limit who can use the airport. Mesr. Cameron is being a good diplomat in showing concern and allowing residents to voice their complaints, but he has no recourse to correct this situation. The exception being shutting down the airport.
To Mr. Siciliani, feel free to litigate the matter. I would recommend you do some basic research before spending your hard-earned money. Also, if you do proceed, make sure your attorney has expertise in aviation.
JF says
Ok people when you moved here to Palm Coast, the Flagler County Airport was already here. It’s like building a home behind a bar and then bitching about the loud music. The airport isn’t going anywhere and if you don’t like it pack your c😊😊p and move elsewhere. Geeze what had become of this town?!.
Capt Jim says
Or like buying a house on Florida Park Drive and bitching about the traffic!
Steve says
You all live by an Airport what did you expect. If you live on a golf course your house will be hit by a ball rest assured. Is it just me . I mean you have or had a choice and you chose where you are.
Old Guy says
Complaints about the noise from the airport have been an issue for many years. Since moving to Palm Coast in 1990, I have seen this area grow tremendously and for some folks any growth or change since their arrival is too much. Flight schools have come and gone as well as other types of aviation operations at our airport. I’m sure it is possible that some type of noise abatement procedures may be helpful but in the end the airport is here to stay.
helen henriksen says
When people moved here in the eighties and 90’s the air port was not like it was now. It had a few flights, that’s it and real estate agents assured it would be no problem, implying it would always be a small private airport, It was for a long time, but with time, the population grows and with it so grows everything else, fire and police departments, traffic, airports and other things.
Alphonse Abonte says
Yes, at one time ALL the airports were small, THEN they got bigger! That how it works.
Capt Jim says
Exactly! Just like at one time Palm Coast was small, then got bigger!
Ray Deveney says
Close down the flight school
Realistic Person says
I’m pretty sure if I lived that close to an airport that I would expect noise. I am sure it is annoying, however expecting an airport to not have plane traffic is like having a highway and no car or truck traffic….. due diligence in picking a location for your home….
D. W. says
I’m confused. You purchase a home near an airport and then complain about the noise? Yes the flight school is only been there for a few years. But – you – bought – a – home – near – an – airport. 🤔
SMC says
Get help from professionals. There is an organization, “Noise Free America” that has lots of help with understanding how to fight noise. Airplane / Motorcycle / Auto / Truck / etc.. Resources in the Fight for Peace and Quiet. Check out some of their information: https://noisefree.org/noise-health/ – – Airplane Noise: https://noisefree.org/sources-of-noise/airplane-noise/
Chicken Wing says
I don’t believe most of the first commenter’s even read the article. Yes, the airport was here, but the amount of flight traffic or schools allowed to use it weren’t. Property values may have gone up but the quality of life went down. Not a good selling point if one is trying to move. Spruce creek fly’in in port orange doesn’t even have to deal with what we have too and they’re a gated fly’in community!
flaglerflyer says
Spruce Creek is a private airport and they get to choose who can use it (no flight schools). Flagler County Airport is a public airport and the FAA controls who can use it (just about anyone).
Jason says
I contacted an FAA representative in Orlando. The FAA does not control the flight operations at the airport. In fact the representative told me the only time they get involved with the airport is when someone reports a unsafe issue or accident. If you read the rules and regulations of the airport it states and I quote “The Flagler Executive Airport is a county owned, public use, general aviation airport that is operated and maintained under the Flagler County Board of County Commissioners.
Gina Weiss says
That’s the trouble with some today, people don’t take the time to read and do some research, instead they resort to name calling, mocking and insulting people with grave concerns. the key words in the article to the people who are calling other people stupid are INTOLERABLE NOISE FROM FLIGHT SCHOOLS. Please come to the next meeting and listen to the voice of the people who live in this area and stop being mean and self centered.When these flight schools are in full swing sounds like we are being attacked every 40 seconds from 7:00 AM to wel into evening hours, not good for anyone as we are a community composed of vets, policemen, firemen, retirees, young families and children. ware looking for logical and sensible solutions so that we can live our lives to the fullest like all of you. These flight schools account for 60-80% of local air traffic noise with their touch and go flights. The airport officials can limit these flights, operate at normal hours, adjust traffic patterns-after all we should share the wealth -maybe some can fly over your homes, and the planes can fly at higher altitudes-this is all called voluntary noise abatement. This airports officials expansion meant more corporate money tenants for them as they were surely not concerned about the people in the surrounding community. So stop with the WITCH HUNT we are not trying to limit your sport!
Charlene says
Can’t stop progress plus beautiful Palm Coast is just growing and taking away the nature and beauty. As they say. Don’t like it LEAVE!!!!
Chicken Wing says
Can we also be alerted as to when the next meeting is taking place? I’d like to also complain about the deliberate and repeated, almost menacing low flying that takes place out in western Bunnell and where my family lives in the L section. It may sound petty, but I’m pretty sure some of the things I’ve caught on video is against regulation.
flaglerflyer says
West of Bunnell is a designated flight training. This includes stalls, emergency landings, steep turns, etc… You can send your footage to the FAA (FSDO office in Orlando) and they provide you a response.
Hmmm says
I feel the same way about this as i do with the florida park dr complaints. They choose to live on a main road, and these people choose to live next to an airport. Deal with it!! The FPDr thing was entertained, and opened the door for all of the cry babies. I dont have these complaints, because when i was looking to buy a house, i excluded streets and areas from my search. Years ago, traffic was less on FPD, but it was always a main road. Same for the airport.
Avoid Palm Coast and Ormond like the plague says
I lived about 11 miles from Palm Coast Airport and 7 miles from Ormond and for 3 years hardly ever saw an airplane around our home. That all changed and the last 2 years have had a constant stream of loud, low flying Embry Riddle planes deciding to make our area their training ground. They would fly over and over our home at all hours. After speaking with airport managers and getting no help from them, and tired of dealing with the noise for so long we got smart, sold and left the area. Life is to short the airports aren’t going to change. I know quite a few others that are tired of it and are selling and leaving too. I’ve lived in many large cities in Florida and never have experienced anything like this ever. If you like to live in peace and quiet don’t live in Palm Coast, Ormond Beach, or Daytona.
jack howell says
Sympathy is near stupidy in the dictionary! I am so, so tired of hearing this complaint by folks who bought their home near the airport. You obviously did not do your due diligence about the county and the airport before you purchased your house. Why should I limit my flying business because you did not do your homework before purchasing your property? That error in judgment sir is on you!
Who are you to restrict my flying time? Please keep in mind Mr. Siciliani that the FAA does not restrict my flying in THEIR airspace as long as I follow their rules and regulations. My whole life has been focused on aviation. That was my career path. I even graduated from the US Navy Fighter Weapons School (Top Gun) and have received several national aviation and aerospace awards. I own two planes and lease a third at the airport. I rent a hangar and office spaces and consider myself a very good tenant (12 years) and business generator to the economy of the county and Palm Coast. So I would advise you Mr. Siciliani to go ahead and waste your money on a frivolous lawsuit if you feel you must. Remember, the residents of nearby Dulles Airport, in Northern Virginia, tried to do the same thing. Now that said, I do agree on a workable and fair noise abatement plan. But, you are not going to stop my flying!
Jimbo99 says
I think it’s disingenuous to think residential property values around an airport ever increase. The wealthier will fly in, but they’re going to want intracoastal & beach properties. There is zero benefit to higher traffic & noise. Commercial property perhaps, it’s traffic driven and revenue based from sales from that traffic. Same goes with properties next to a rail road or interstate roads. One simply can’t expect residential to increase in value when the area has higher safety risks. Infrastructure gains of shopping options brings more traffic, potential for higher crime rates and traffic accidents. There’s a “right” size for everything, and at certain point it’s too much for the area. One might even perceive the residential as developer greed to populate that many closer to an airport that will only grow with increased travel and population growth. I lived near a smaller airport in South Miami, F, it hardly increased my property value when I sold it and relocated. They built commercial shopping around it and that increased population & traffic made any commute gridlock misery.
Even the residential area where I live in Palm Coast, more duplexes built and that’s going to decrease my property value. Duplexes, like apartments here are rentals, that constant transient population don’t improve the neighborhood. With transient residential, the turnover rate and the curb constantly has furnitures that are curbside and the neighborhood looks like a dump. If there’s a wooded vacant lot it becomes a trash dump site. I’ve noticed more FCSO activity in the neighborhood, they’re here for a reason and it isn’t to/doesn’t improve the area. Higher crime rates for domestic issues is not a plus. Just yesterday I had to clean up broken glass in the street right in front of my house. This should never happen in a residential area considering it was a Vodka bottle someone had thrown out of their car driving thru the area, so there is going to be alcohol & drug abuse increases. In a neighboring county where I once lived very recently, I would routinely find used syringes & needles in the swales & streets there. With renters, there it’s more likely the swale parking issues arise because there are too many people living in the dwelling. Urban & rural sprawl occurs, properties are a dwelling and the entire front yard is a concrete slab with 4+ cars parked in driveways & swale. 15+ years ago, property bought to retire in, is now undesirable from development. And the local government & real estate industry is great at inflating property values, try realizing that “expert” assessed gain from an actual buyer ?
Concerned Citizen says
While we are complaining. I would like to complain about everything. Even the complaining of complaining makes me want to complain. And I’m sure someone will want to complain that I’m complaining.
Curmudgeon says
I have to agree with you. Lots of ignorance out there surrounding this issue. Most of it is evident by some who posted so far. “ You bought near an airport what did you expect.” That is a rational idea and it’s safe to say that many people who live around the airport managed their expectations about the amount of general aviation in the area before purchasing. The normal traffic is quite tolerable.
It would seem that the crux of the argument is the relentless pounding of the neighborhoods and businesses from the flight schools doing touch and gos all morning, noon, night and up to and past midnight. We understand the students need to “get time,” but at what cost? It seems that the concern is not over the general aviation community that uses the airport. It is the students that are stacked up six deep in the delta taking off at 30 second to one minute intervals, 200’ off the deck at full power screaming over our residential and commercial properties. It seems to be a dangerous combination: Student pilots being taught by instructors who were just recently students, flying in close proximity to each other in airspace controlled by a tower with no radar. Tune into the Unicom and listen sometime, it’s tedious. It’s just a matter of time before there is a preventable incident.
The local school and the university in Daytona are the two main flight schools that use our airport. The difference is that the university is trying to be a good neighbor. The site based school and their Daytona affiliates who share the same name, treat our County as a playground with no regard for the residents. The schools and instructors need to be ambassadors for their industry and instill value in their students. The industry is facing a pilot shortage, we understand the urgency for training. AOPA urges pilots to follow noise abatement procedures to be good neighbors to maintain a positive image for the industry.
It’s true the County does not have the authority to impose rules in regards to the operation of aircraft during flight. However the schools do have the authority and responsibility to manage their instructors, students, schedules and operations as they affect the community. The schools should be held accountable for their actions as it relates to the abuse of the airspace over Flagler County. It would be prudent for the Flagler BoCC to address the issue of flight school operations. If the school changed its behaviors the whole situation would become more tenable.
We do love our airport. The airport manager has done a great job bringing in revenue and making improvements. How much of that revenue was generated by general aviation and tenants vs. the site based school. Likewise what does the County gain from all the other schools flying in to use the airspace? The majority are flying back home to top off their tanks.
Jason says
The FAA does not control the Flagler County Airport. I spoke with a FAA representative in Orlando and they told me the airport traffic is controlled by the director and staff at the airport. They also told me the only time the FAA gets involved with the airport is when an unsafe issue or accident is reported. If you read the airports rules and regulation it states and I quote “The Flagler Executive Airport is a county-owned, public use, general aviation airport that is operated and maintained under the Flagler County Board of County Commissioners.” This gives the commissioners the authority to regulate the amount of flight school traffic among other operations at the airport. This is the number to the FAA in Orlando 407-487-7000.
Tbarry says
Propose to close down the airport and make it section 8 housing ! See how fast they find the airport acceptable .
Gina Weiss says
All you people who are calling us stupid for purchasing a home close to an airport please come to the next meeting. I can’t stand the ignorance of people who do not do their homework and shoot off their mouths. I purchased my home 15 years ago and yes I did know it was close to an airport. The key words in the title is INTOLERABLE NOISE FROM FLIGHT SCHOOLS which were not here 15 years ago therefore we had normal tolerable air traffic noise. I invite all of you to our homes when these flight schools are in full swing and you tell me, sounds like we are being attacked every 40 seconds, they fly very low and one cannot even hear a conservation in a household,
plus these flight schools continue beyond the normal hours of flight school operations, we have proof of this. We know that the airport is not going to go away, we are sensible people who are trying to work out logical solutions to the air traffic noise from the flight schools and we have attempted on numerous occasions to speak with people who run the flight schools and who run the airport and all they have done is to mock and disrespect our community which comprises veterans, retirees, and young families with children. The flight schools can use noise abatement and limit the touch and go’s of flight schools taking off and landing which accounts for 60-80% of the noise. the airport can also adjust their traffic patterns and possibly have some of these planes soar over your homes. The planes can also fly at higher altitudes -this is all called voluntary noise abatement. We all want to grow with the community and all of us want the community to grow however community growth should not take advantage of peoples mental and physical well-being. Big economic engines have also destroyed and polluted communities. It has become quite obvious that these big economic engines means more corporate money tenants for the people who operate this airport without taking into consideration the residents who live in the surrounding areas of the airport. Whatever happened to the notion that Palm Coast was built on the premise of a eco friendly relaxing environment with pristine forest, clean waterways and pure beaches, all of which is highlighted constantly in it The Palm Coast Newsletter! I guess now our new pitch to the public could be come to our noisy polluted community or how about stay away from that part and just do your business not where the airport exist, how would that workout for all of you.
Kendall says
There were indeed flight schools here 15 years ago. There has been flight training here for decades. The Mudrys even did acrobatic flight training in the 90s.
Daniel Croft says
Lol. This is just like my hometown of New Orleans. All the rich out of towners moved to the French Quarter and then try to pass noise ordinance against music…. HaHaHa . Try to soften a trombone. Try to soften a plane. Over a hundred musicians marched on city hall . Thankfully it didn’t pass. It’s New Orleans …
Best start a search for the latest ear muffs.
jack howell says
Yeah, you are right! I’m from New Orleans and agree with you 100%
Flagler Pilot says says
Poor Riddle they get blamed for everything. I believe they actually haven’t been doing much flying at Flagler compared to six or nine months ago.
Tired of the arrogance says
I think it would go a long way if the people with complaints were met with empathy as opposed to Roy’s sarcasm and obvious lack of concern for these people. I agree that they chose to live near an airport and that’s unfortunate, but why is nobody addressing the arrogant manner with which he speaks to the taxpayers of this county?
Trailer Bob says
Really??? Wow, someone is upset here. I have lived in deserts, tropics, country and city. This is sort of like a board game for supposedly intelligent adults. You look at the board, you understand that the city you are looking to live in is growing rapidly, and with the growth there will be changes…and usually not for the best in my mind and comfort.
So unhappy as you may be due to the planes (which also fly over my house all day and practice maneuvers), Populations grow, commerce expands, traffic gets worse, no little manufactured mini-city can please every property owner once it ” isn’t exactly like it was when I moved in here twenty years ago”.
Your homes in the area we are speaking of have appreciated very well. So you can move somewhere else (even Palm Coast) or stay here and complain. I now the potential of an airport’s growth and would NEVER move next to one. So sorry, you are now living with your decisions. BTW, for the record, I would never live anywhere in Palm Coast. But when I moved here I took off the blinders and chose the country. There is room out here, but then you would have to give up all the amenities of living in a concrete jungle with insane traffic and fake Italian food…lol