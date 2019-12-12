Watch The Station Sparkle: Palm Coast Firefighters Release Another Fire Truck Light Show

The Palm Coast Fire Department was feeling festive this year with the release of the 2019 Fire Truck Christmas Light Show. This is the second year in the row the Fire Department released a holiday entertainment video to help create a larger audience for their general messages of community involvement and Fire safety around the holidays. (See below.)

Last year, they released a techno version of holiday favorite “Rockin’ around the Christmas Tree” (performed by Brenda Lee) in sync with the lights of emergency vehicles. Last year’s video had a reach of over 128k Facebook users. This year’s release features recording of Christmas in Hollis by RUN DMC. In less than 12 hours after the release, it has gone viral again with over 13k Facebook views.

The video was produced by Driver-Engineer Guillermo Arnold, a self-taught and creative video producer who wanted to enhance the Holiday Spirt of the community. “This is one way we can spread the holiday cheer”, said Arnold.

“For the second year in a row, our guys shared their creative ability to produce something for the entire community to enjoy”, said Fire Chief Jerry Forte. “We enjoy the opportunity to build community spirits, enhance a holiday season and make someone’s Christmas more bright”.

The Palm Coast Fire Department invites you to take part on the fun. You can view their video on Facebook by following this link (http://bit.ly/PCFireXMas) or watching below. Don’t forget to Like and Share with your family and friends.

For more information, contact the Palm Coast Fire Department at 386-986-2844. You can obtain more photos from the city’s Facebook Page or for more updates follow the department on Twitter @PalmCoastFire