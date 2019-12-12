3 New Cell Towers in Palm Coast Now Beaming AT&T’s Signal in Previously Dead Zones

Two cell towers recently built in Palm Coast went live with AT&T’s signal in the last eight days, and a third had gone live in September, significantly reducing dead cell zones in town.









On Wednesday, the new cell tower at Farmsworth Drive, between Farnell Lane and Palm Harbor Parkway, went live. On Dec. 4, the cell tower nedar the Palm Coast Tennis Center, just off Belle Terre Parkway and south of Royal Palms Parkway, went live. The cell tower behind Heroes Park, on the grounds of the city’s utility site off Palm Coast Parkway, was the first of the new towers to go live. It did so in September.

All three towers were built this year at no cost to the city by Diamond Communications, the company Palm Coast contracted with in 2017 to assume most responsibilities for the city’s wireless infrastructure. The city has five sites of its own, and is still taking all the revenue from those sites, but will share revenue from the sites should Diamond add carriers on city properties. At Diamond-owned cites, Diamond takes most of the revenue, but also shares a portion with the city. Diamond manages potential and existing carriers at both city owned and Diamond-owned sites.

The new AT&T sites enhance 4G LTE coverage and help give residents and first responders faster, more reliable wireless service.

“We want our customers to have a great experience. With 4G LTE service, they’ll be able to experience better network connectivity while streaming videos, sharing on social media or texting family and friends,” said Joe York, AT&T Florida president, in a release. “We consistently work to provide better coverage for the community and its first responders. And we’re investing in our wireless network to accomplish that.”

Concurrently, but in an entirely separate operation using separate towers, Flagler County is gradually upgrading its own emergency responder network, on which all local governments rely for police, fire and civilian services such as utilities and schools.

But carriers like AT&T, Verizon and others are also tailoring their systems to the First Responder Network Authority, known as FirstNet, created in 2012 to improve the nation’s dedicated public safety broadband networks.

FirstNet is being built with AT&T in a public private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority. It’s designed to help first responders in Florida and across the country connect to the critical information they need – when they need it – so they can keep themselves and the communities they serve safer.