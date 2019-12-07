Flagler Health Department Promotes Dawn Kamen to New Supervisory Nursing Position

The Florida Department of Health in Flagler County recently promoted Dawn Kamen from Senior Community Health Nurse to Clinical Team Supervisor.

Over the past five years, Kamen has focused on providing immunizations for infants, children, adolescents, adult and travel customers, while also branching out to support clinic efforts that include Family Planning, prenatal care and sexually transmitted disease testing/treatment. She became the health department’s specialty tuberculosis nurse in late 2018 and volunteered to learn and support the Disease Investigation/Linkage to Care and PREP programs. Though she has trained other nurses to take responsibility for these programs, Kamen continues to assist where and whenever she is needed, including with the department’s clinical Diabetes cases.

A graduate of North Central State College in Ohio, Kamen’s experience before joining the health department includes working in a federally qualified health care setting, as well as sales, customer service and retail management.

“Dawn is an asset to our organization and her promotion to this new supervisory role is well-deserved,” said Bonnie Welter, nursing director. “She has more than demonstrated her knowledge of specialty public health services, and her calm can-do attitude will help her become an outstanding leader for our nursing staff.”

In her new role, Kamen will oversee general clinical services which includes family planning, prenatal, sexually transmitted disease, insulin, and epilepsy services. Her team will manage the medication room, lab and clinical equipment.

For more information about this promotion or any department of health clinical program, please call 386-313-7088.