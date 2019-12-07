The following public relations release is published as a courtesy to the issuing agency and does not necessarily reflect FlaglerLive’s news standards or styling.
SitemapSitemap

FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

  • Sunshine Academy VPK Palm Coast daycare
  • adventhealth palm coast

Flagler Health Department Promotes Dawn Kamen to New Supervisory Nursing Position

| | Leave a Comment

Dawn Kamen. (Department of Health)
Dawn Kamen. (Department of Health)

The Florida Department of Health in Flagler County recently promoted Dawn Kamen from Senior Community Health Nurse to Clinical Team Supervisor.

Over the past five years, Kamen has focused on providing immunizations for infants, children, adolescents, adult and travel customers, while also branching out to support clinic efforts that include Family Planning, prenatal care and sexually transmitted disease testing/treatment. She became the health department’s specialty tuberculosis nurse in late 2018 and volunteered to learn and support the Disease Investigation/Linkage to Care and PREP programs. Though she has trained other nurses to take responsibility for these programs, Kamen continues to assist where and whenever she is needed, including with the department’s clinical Diabetes cases.

A graduate of North Central State College in Ohio, Kamen’s experience before joining the health department includes working in a federally qualified health care setting, as well as sales, customer service and retail management.

“Dawn is an asset to our organization and her promotion to this new supervisory role is well-deserved,” said Bonnie Welter, nursing director. “She has more than demonstrated her knowledge of specialty public health services, and her calm can-do attitude will help her become an outstanding leader for our nursing staff.”

In her new role, Kamen will oversee general clinical services which includes family planning, prenatal, sexually transmitted disease, insulin, and epilepsy services. Her team will manage the medication room, lab and clinical equipment.

For more information about this promotion or any department of health clinical program, please call 386-313-7088.

Conner Bosch law attorneys lawyers offices palm coast flagler county
Created using the Donation Thermometer plugin https://wordpress.org/plugins/donation-thermometer/.5.000$3.693$74%
For 10 years you've relied on FlaglerLive for 24/7 access to locally produced, locally focused, independent and fearless reporting. But facts aren't free. Our advertising revenue can be temperamental. We depend on you, our readers, to help fund essential local investigative journalism. Have a stake in our mission. Defend facts. Hold the powerful accountable. Contribute today or become one of the Friends of FlaglerLive by becoming a monthly contributor. FlaglerLive is a 501(c)(3) non-profit news organization: your contribution is tax-deductibleClick now, anywhere in this box, and make a year-end gift of year-long value

All donors' identities are kept confidential and anonymous.

Reader Interactions

  • chanfrau personal injury lawyers
  • grand living realty
  • Sunshine Academy VPK Palm Coast daycare
  • politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents
  • adventhealth palm coast

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *