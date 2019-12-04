SitemapSitemap

Night Fire on Selborne Path in Seminole Woods ‘Rekindles’ in the Morning, Destroying New Home

By 9:30 this morning, the new house was a total loss. (© FlaglerLive)
A house at 17 Selborne Path in Palm Coast’s Seminole Woods was fully engulfed in flames this morning, and keeping even emergency responders at some distance as explosions roiled the structure’s interior–whether from propane tanks or ammunition was not clear as the fire raged.




At 8:30 this morning flames were still visible across what remained of the house’s roof and at the side of the house as firefighters poured water high up from a ladder truck, ashen-gray smoke billowing from the house.

The fire had actually started overnight, after midnight, drawing the response of half a dozen units from Flagler County, Palm Coast and Flagler Beach. It was thought to have been under control. But it was not, as it flared up again around 7:15 this morning.

There are no injuries. No one was in the residence, nor were pets. Firefighters reported a 10-gallon propane tank on the side of the house. The homeowners were at someone else’s house, having vacated the house during the fire overnight, which was reported at 2 a.m. The call was reopened at 7:40 a.m. as flames were again visible.

House numbers 5 through 18 on Selborne were blocked off to traffic.

A Flagler County Sherif’s spokesperson said the fire was at 17 Selborne Path–a 2,000-square foot house built in 2018, valued this year at just under $200,000, according to the property appraiser. It is owned by Chad Raymond

Palm Coast Fire Chief Jerry Forte said the fire marshal would almost certainly be investigating, especially after the unusual circumstance of a “rekindle,” with the possibility that the fire may also have started in a different place than the original spot, he said.

[More details, interviews with authorities at the scene and pictures shortly.]


The fire at Selborne Path as it burned this morning around 8:30 a.m. (© FlaglerLive)
Flagler Beach, county and Palm Coast firefighters had responded to the fire around 2 a.m., battling it until it was believed to have been brought under control. (Professional Firefighters)
