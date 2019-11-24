Paytas Homes Begins Construction on Model Home at Marina del Palma

Ken Belshe, senior sales director for SunBelt Land Management, is pleased to announce Paytas Homes has broken ground on the construction of its model home at Marina del Palma.









The model, located at 83 Del Palma Drive, is set to be completed early next year and will offer potential buyers a chance to experience one of the many custom homes Paytas Homes will offer within the development.

Paytas Homes, Inc. was founded by second-generation builder Jim Paytas, Jr., and has built a reputation upon quality, superb design of homes, communities and lifestyles, impeccable service and customer satisfaction. Their dedication to excellence continues with Jim Mather as president, who has been dedicated to the company since 1999.

“Our Participating Builders at Marina del Palma undergo a thorough vetting process and are required to meet our rigid Standards of Excellence, so we are confident Paytas Homes and their team of professionals are an ideal fit for our community,” said Belshe. “We are excited for the completion of their model, which offers stunning architectural and design features that will appeal to a breadth of potential buyers.”

GoToby reports: “To the best of the company’s knowledge, this is the only community of its kind in the entire nation to offer an on-site marina, indoor storage facility and valet boat service for its residents, along with direct access to the Intracoastal Waterway from the community. Following more than $4M in site development work, the community is coming out of the ground. The Paytas model joins Saltwater’s nearly completed 2,045 square foot model at 126 Del Palma Drive. Hubert Homes has begun its 3,107 square foot model at 116 Del Palma Drive. Additionally, Olsen Homes has begun construction of a 1,977 square foot resident home at 13 Menorca Way and has two other homes in the approval process.”

Located in Palm Coast, Marina del Palma Yacht Club is being developed on Colbert Lane, approximately a mile and a half north of Highway 100. Upon completion, the 113-acre community will feature 154 single-family homes, each with a private, indoor valet boat slip in a HOA-owned state-of-the-art storage facility. Other community plans include a gated entryway, a dockside clubhouse with a resort-style pool, as well as a traditional marina.