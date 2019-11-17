Coastal Flooding Warning for Palm Coast East of I-95 and Flagler Beach

The National Weather Service Sunday morning issued a coastal flooding warning for Palm Coast and Flagler County east of I-95 and the entirety of the barrier island, including Flagler Beach.









Strengthening low pressure currently positioned over the Gulf Stream waters adjacent to the southeast Georgia coast will move slowly northeastward off the Carolina coast through Sunday night. This storm system will keep strong northerly winds in place over coastal waters locally, causing already elevated water levels along the Atlantic coast to peak during the late morning and early afternoon high tide on Sunday. Gale Warnings remain in effect tonight offshore and Small Craft Advisories will remain in effect for the rest of our waters this weekend.

The Coastal Flood Warning has been issued for the northeast Florida Atlantic coast on Sunday, where water levels of 2 to 3 feet above ground level during high tide will result in moderate flooding. Low lying roads and structures are expected to temporarily flood during the hours surrounding high tide on Sunday. Rough surf and tidal flooding will likely result in minor to moderate beach erosion around the time of high tide. A Coastal Flood Advisory remains posted for the St. Johns River Basin and the Intracoastal Waterway, where minor, nuisance-type tidal flooding will continue around the times of high tide.

There is also a high rip current risk, with breakers of 5 to 7 feet.

You can monitor current water levels here.

The flood warning coincides with a cold front sweeping over the region and lowering morning temperatures in Palm Coast to around 50, though it feels colder because of the high humidity. The National Weather Service is forecasting high temperatures of around 60 under cloudy to partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day, and lows Sunday night again in the lower 50s to upper 40s. Monday will be a bit warmer.