AdventHealth Names Chief Clinical Officer for the Central Florida Division – North Region

AdventHealth has selected Julie Vincent to serve as vice president and chief clinical officer for the company’s Central Florida Division – North Region. Effective Nov. 18, Vincent will lead clinical efforts and provide executive oversight for the chief nursing officers and chief medical officers for the AdventHealth operations in Flagler, Lake and Volusia counties.









Vincent replaces Trish Celano who was recently promoted to associate chief clinical officer and chief nursing executive for the entire AdventHealth organization.

Vincent has 15 years of leadership experience and previously served as the assistant vice president nursing for AdventHealth Orlando between 2012–2015.

Most recently, she was the vice president and chief nurse executive of the Kettering Health Network, encompassing 1,523 beds in Dayton, Ohio. In this role, Vincent oversaw six chief nursing officers and was responsible for the clinical outcomes at eight inpatient acute hospitals and four freestanding emergency departments.

A registered nurse, she has extensive experience providing intensive nursing care, as well as intraoperative, procedural and preoperative nursing services. At Southern Adventist University in Collegedale, Tennessee, she earned an Associate Degree Nursing, Bachelor of Science Nursing, Master of Science Nursing, and Master of Business Administration. In addition, she earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice from the University of Central Florida.

She is a member of the American Organization of Nurse Executives, American Association of Critical Care Registered Nurses, and Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society. Additionally, she is an advisory board member of the Sinclair College nursing program, as well as the Wright State University College of Nursing and Health. She was also the president of the Central Florida Organization of Nurse Executives in 2015.