Palm Coast City Council Recognizes ‘Be Local, Buy Local’; Recycling; and Diabetes Awareness

The Palm Coast City Council recognized three important community-wide topics at the Tuesday, Nov. 5 business meeting with proclamations.

The first proclamation declares November as Diabetes Awareness Month, as requested by AdventHealth Palm Coast. With nearly 30 million people in the U.S. affected by diabetes, increasing awareness of risk factors and symptoms may improve the likelihood people will seek medical attention for the disease. The City of Palm Coast and AdventHealth Palm Coast together recognize that the growing number of diabetics in our community make a strong case for devoting more resources to helping to find a cure, provide screenings, education and support in the required lifestyle changes. The AdventHealth Palm Coast Foundation has formed the DiaBEATes Alliance. This Alliance represents City of Palm Coast, Flagler County Schools, Flagler County Health Department, Flagler County Free Clinic, City of Palm Coast Fire Stations and EMT Teams, many corporate and private citizens that are all dedicated to beating diabetes. The Alliance will kick off November “Diabetes Awareness” efforts in Palm Coast by flying the Alliance flag, distributing diabetes resource bags, lighting up the town blue, and a logo campaign throughout the county to continue efforts to raise awareness and educate our community.

The second proclamation recognizes the city’s ‘Be Local, Buy Local’ campaign promoting local businesses and the contributions they make to our community’s economy. Our community receives a portion of three different sales taxes collected when goods and services are purchased locally. Last year, the amount of sales tax returned to the city amounted to $8.1 million. This money helps pay for important community projects such as the Community Center and Holland Park. It also pays for street improvements, sidewalks and more. On Nov. 30th, as the holiday shopping season kicks into high gear, Small Business Saturday will be celebrated by many who are dedicated to supporting small businesses.

And finally, the city council proclaims Nov. 15 as ‘America Recycles Day.’ By encouraging businesses, state agencies, nonprofit organizations, schools and individuals to celebrate America Recycles Day 2019, we can further promote recycling as a daily, environmentally efficient, and economically smart habit. The city of Palm Coast recognizes the importance of protecting and preserving our natural resources and adopting conscientious habits that will improve our daily lives and bring about a cleaner, economical and more sustainable environment. At the council meeting, a green recycling box was presented that is used to recycle tennis balls. In just a few months, the city has recycled 2800 tennis balls that are used to make tennis court surfaces and footings for equestrian arenas.