Mark Heinemann, 75, Found Dead: Second Suicide by Gunshot in Two Days in Flagler

Mark Heinemann had lived at a house off State Road 11, just south of Cody’s Corner, for many years. His ex-wife told Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies he had been very ill from a lung disease. He was having difficulties breathing and was in a lot of pain.









On Monday, Heinemann, 75, was found dead in his home at 10723 Highway 11, of a gunshot wound.

His ex-wife, Sandra Krisko, 73, of Daytona Beach, had been worried about him. She would talk to him every day, and had last talked to him Sunday evening around 6 p.m. H’d said nothing about suicide, she told deputies. A neighbor told deputies he spoke to Heinemann at 8:30 that evening. Heinemann “thanked him for bringing food over to him and allowing his girls to come over and check on him from time to time,” according to a sheriff’s report. Heinemann also told his neighbor to make sure he has a key to his house, and to keep it with him.

Yet another friend who arrived at the scene told deputies that he’d talked to Heinemann by phone three times on Sunday, the third time for about 40 minutes, at 9 p.m., when everything seemed to be ok.

When the neighbor called Krisko and reported what Heinemann had said to him, she thought Heinemann may do something to end his pain. She tried calling him the morning of Oct. 21 around 10 and couldn’t get him. Sh drove up, getting there at 10:45 a.m. She went in the house, and found Hinemann dead.

Flagler County Fire Rescue reported to the scene, and a fireman pronounced Mark Heinemann dead at 11:54 a.m. on Monday. The scene was turned over to sheriff’s detectives and the crime scene investigation unit before a team from the medical examiner’s office in St. Augustine removed the body.

Heinemann’s was the second apparent suicide in two days in Flagler. On Sunday, Harold Rusty Bourgeois, 51, was found dead of a gunshot at his home in the Hammock off of State Road A1A.

The following resources are available for individuals in crisis:

Flagler Lifeline website.

In Flagler: The Crisis Triage and Treatment Unit (CTTU) is a crisis assessment and referral service for Flagler County residents experiencing behavioral health crisis. It is located at 301 Justice Lane in the Brown & Brown Outpatient building at the Vince Carter Sanctuary in Bunnell. This program is limited to individuals escorted to the program by law enforcement between the hours of noon and midnight daily. Law enforcement is able to transport individuals to SMA to assess and determine the appropriate clinical disposition. When required and appropriate, SMA then transports the individual to a receiving facility in Volusia County.

In Daytona Beach: Stewart-Marchman Act Corporation Crisis Center

1220 Willis Avenue

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Crisis Line: (800) 539 – 4228

Available 24 hours.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800/273-8255 (TALK), or use the online Lifeline Crisis Chat, both available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

People 60 and older can call the Institute on Aging’s 24-hour, toll-free Friendship Line at 800-971-0016. IOA also makes ongoing outreach calls to lonely older adults.

If you are concerned for someone else, read about warning signs here. For additional resources, see the Speaking of Suicide website.