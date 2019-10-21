Deputies Shut Down Under-Age Homecoming “BYOB” Party Of Rolling Sands Drive

It had been slangily advertised in red letters as “the littest” homecoming after-party of 2019, a half-dozen girls, most of them clearly under-age and under-dressed, coyly arrayed over the poster’s announcement and directions: “BYOB & BYOW 11PM-WHENEVER,” “leave the drama at home,” and “IF YOU UNDER 16 WE AINT SERVING YOU SHIT.” Shots for $2, mixed drinks for $4.





The location was advertised as taking place on Rolling Sands Drive in Palm Coast. The host was named at the top of the announcement: “Kendall’s HOCO after party,” an apparent reference to Kendall Morgan, an 18-year-old resident of Russo Drive who was arrested that night on charges of hosting an open-house party with alcohol, and contributing to the delinquency of a child, and later, a probation violation.

Flagler Palm Coast High School’s Homecoming dance was on Saturday night, ending around 11 p.m. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office had been tipped off to the party and had several deputies observing the scene near Russo Drive before midnight. The scene included a 19-year-old individual “stumbling out of the yard,” according to Morgan’s arrest report, holding a 28-ounce bottle of Svedka vodka.

Once deputies established that under-age drinking was staking place they moved in and announced themselves. Morgan came forward and initially denied that there was any alcohol at the party. Her grandmother, the homeowner, had been sleeping in the house, according to Morgan’s account to deputies. Once she emerged, she asked deputies to her her shut down the party.

Morgan, who was on probation from an offense she committed while younger than 18, denied being involved in promoting the party on social media, only to be confronted by her own Instagram page: a deputy had brought it up and shown the account and Morgan herself as “Princess Kendall.” The Instagram post also featured several bottles of liquor on a table.

“The party was scheduled from 11 p.m. until whenever, but it was promptly shut down at 12:08 am. Nothing good occurs when minors, alcohol, ‘weed’ and adults mix,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a release that referred to “a crowd of minors entering and exiting the fenced in yard.”