3 Incidents Involving Students from 2 Schools in 5 Hours Result in 2 Arrests and an Injury

Three incidents involving two schools–Flagler Palm Coast High School and Old Kings Elementary–kept school resource deputies busy Tuesday over the school day. One student was stomped by several others in a fight after school. Two students face charges in separate incidents, including a 12-year-old boy accused of pot possession.





The first incident involved a 17-year-old boy at Flagler Palm Coast High School. The boy had been speaking with Matt Johnson, one of three deans at the school, in reference to “recent issues on campus that are becoming a safety concern,” according to the student’s arrest report.

Two school resource deputies was summoned. As they tried speaking to him “to get him to understand why he was in trouble,” he allegedly became disrespectful and racially offensive to one of the deputies, using a slur. “You think I’m scared of you because you have all that shit on?” the student went on to say as the deputies advised him it was in his “best interest to stop.”

The student stood up and “bowed up in an aggressive manner towards me,” a deputy reported, and the commotion became such, as the student refused to comply with the deputies’ commands, that the dean’s office area had to be cleared of other students. But the student was eventually handcuffed and detained, and charged with disruption of a school function and resisting arrest without violence.

The student had not been facing charges–it was strictly a disciplinary issue–before his confrontation with the deputies, and had no prior criminal record. He was to be charged under a civil citation program, a diversion program that means the student won’t have a criminal record even after Tuesday’s incident, assuming he complies with the program’s conditions.

Soon after school let out, deputies had again to respond, this time to the parking lot adjacent to the FPC campus, near Olive Garden, which students regularly use as an unofficial lot. They’d been dispatched on reports of a fight involving several juveniles.

The victim, a 19-year-old woman, told deputies she’d been having issues with a female student and working with school faculty “about aggression and unwanted attention” from her, according to an incident report. The victim, who was injured in the fight and required first aid, had before school let out completed a statement to a dean detailing issues at school. Over the course of the day she began hearing rumors that the alleged assailant would “jump” her in the parking lot after school.

As she approached the vehicle she was going to, she was confronted by the other student, who is 18, and who “immediately began to punch her in the face with closed fists,” the report states. The fight escalated, others got involved, tripping her and causing her to fall. She said “several other students kicked and punched her while she was on the ground, but she was unable to identify them,” the report states.

As the alleged victim was speaking to a deputy, she received a video of the altercation by phone. “The video shows the events as [the victim] described, but also shows several other students kicking, punching, and stomping on [the victim] after she fell to the ground,” the report states. The victim was pursuing charges, and deputies said they’d investigate during the week and seek to identify her assailants.

Almost at the same time, Old Kings Elementary Vice Principal Nick Schell summoned a school resource deputy regarding a 12-year-old boy allegedly in possession of pot. The deputy found two small “baggies” of what looked like a green leafy substance in the boy’s backpack–about 4 grams’ worth. (As the deputy and Schell were discussing the matter, the boy himself said it was just 4 grams.)

The 12 year old already had a criminal record: he was on felony probation. He was charged with pot possession and a probation violation.