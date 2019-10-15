“Unique Boutique” Generates Over $9,000 for Flagler County Non-Profit

The “Nearly New” Thrift Store held a “Unique Boutique” fundraising event on Oct. 5 at the Santa Maria del Mar Church Parish Hall. More than 160 shoppers were able to purchase some of the finest items of clothing, purses and jewelry donated to the thrift store. It was a “unique” shopping experience while enjoying a glass of wine, delicious hor d’oeuvres and desserts. There was also a silent auction of beautiful, name-brand purses and jewelry, as well as a raffle of unique themed baskets created with items from the “Nearly New” Thrift Store.





Numerous local businesses supported this fundraising event. ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, Adams Rehab Solutions, Albert Esposito & Associates, Aldi, Dr. Antonio Vicencio III, Arctic Breeze, Barbara Fernandez Flach Mary Key Consultant, Blooming Flowers and Gifts, Clymer Funeral Home, Coastal Palm Insurance Agency, Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home, Dolphin Printing & Design, Ed Pruitt, Jr. from Edward Jones, FL Custom Kitchen & Bath, Flagler Dental Associates, Gail E. Lampert, Gerling Travel, Hayward Brown Flagler, Knights of Columbus Notre Dame Council #10514, Marge Ankrom from RealLiving, The Pink Turtle Gift Shoppe, Rentaland, Rodie’s Place, RPS Catering, SeaCasas, Steve Fishbein from Fairway Mortgage, and Tomoka Eye.

The “Nearly New” Thrift Store is located at 400 South Daytona Avenue in Flagler Beach. The store sells “nearly new” purses, jewelry, shoes, a variety of clothes, bedding, pillows, books, glassware, home décor, small appliances and household items,. The store is open daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., except Tuesday and Sunday. Inventory changes daily as items are donated. It’s not unusual for many donated items to still have their original price tags.

Money raised from the event supports the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Santa Maria del Mar Conference, which is a 501(c)(3) non-profit international voluntary organization in the Catholic Church. Among its varied efforts to offer material help, the Society’s “Nearly New” Thrift Store sells donated goods at a low price to raise money for the struggling families in Flagler County. In 2018, the Society helped about 650 families in Flagler County with basic living needs such as utility bills and emergency food needs. For more information on the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Santa Maria del Mar Conference, contact Linda Kuepper, Conference President, at 386-693-4806.