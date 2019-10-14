2 Big Developments Would Change Complexion of Palm Harbor Neighborhood; City Would Take Over Marina

Palm Coast’s Palm Harbor neighborhood may witness a radical transformation with a pair of proposed developments along the city’s Palm Harbor golf course and at the old Palm Coast Marina. The developments would total 120 hotel rooms and 318 multi-family units–town houses and condos, as the city prefers to describe them, staying away from the term “apartments.”
Both developments would be comparatively smaller than what had once been planned for the two areas. Both would include the ceding of significant property to the city, but also the return to the developer of some $1 million in utility impact fees paid years ago, but never spent on improvements. Both are on a fast track and slated for planning board and city council discussions and action in the next few weeks. A timeline for groundbreaking is less certain.
City Manager Matt Morton describes both developments as “the second golden age of Palm Coast,” restoring some of the original ITT amenities to the city. ITT was the original developer of the city. “When ITT was here they had put in motion a promise to people to come here, enjoy a tremendous quality of life, beautiful weather, a nice community, some great amenities–a promise of a better life, and I think a lot of people bought into that, and that’;s why Palm Coast is here.”
The heart of ITT’s pitch had been the quarter-acre lot, many of them, in the old part of town, along canals–or the golf course at Palm Harbor. The two proposed developments do away with the quarter-acre lots but not the proximity to water and golf.
The golf course development would result in five, three-story buildings and 120 multi-family units (the city is calling them condos and townhouses rather than apartments, as at Canopy Walk) across from the golf course’s driving range. The developer, whose 16 acres there include the driving range–which the city has been leasing for a few dollars a year–would cede that acreage to the city, ending the possibility of that land being developed, or the golf course going without a driving range.
Morton pointed to previous entitlements that would have allowed a developer to build up to 16 buildings and have 39 additional units–and to have built on the driving range. The new plan would reduce that density and add 90 parking spaces for golf course users. The developers will be seeking approval of a master-planned development, asking for the higher-density, multi-family approach. “The alternative to this would be single-family homes spread out throughout the acreage,” he said.
The 9-acre marina development would include a complex made up of a 120-room hotel and 193 multi-family units with some commercial square footage. The city would gain ownership of the marina, which means the city would have to run it. While the developer would get back the $1 million or so in previously paid impact fees (without interest), he would have to pay impact fees again at the time of construction, and at today’s rates.
|
Email Your Council Members:
Both developments are the concept of Atlanta developer Jim Jacoby, who’s long had close ties to Palm Coast and Marineland, where he once owned the dolphin attraction, still has land holdings slated for major development, and has worked closely with Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland. He is working with partner Sam Alley, who’s been the developments’ point man with Palm Coast government. Jacoby’s group bought both properties from Centex Homes in 2016, for $5.5 million.
“So Palm Coast will finally have a coast, maybe a technicality, it will be a municipal marina instead of a private marina,” City Manager Matt Morton said this morning. The city has not analyzed what it would take to run the marina, or whether it would be its own separate “enterprise fund,” but Morton said it would not require the addition of more staff and could be done in house.
“And so connection to the water, which I think was always part of the identity of Palm Coast, ensures that our local and national boating community is served, helps us regain some of our status as a boating destination,” Morton said. “We’ve actually talked to and heard from residents about in those days when ITT owned the marina and the hotel was there and the regattas, Palm Coast was a destination, you’d take your boat to Palm Coast for a day, whereas now everyone leaves for St. Augustine or points beyond.”
The marina currently is heavily used, with a shortage of boat slips. But there’s not been much investment there, Michael Schottey, the city’s spokesperson, said. The city is banking on state and federal grants to finance some future investments there.
Morton in an interview this morning kept making a distinction between “multi-family units,” which is usually a reference to apartments and condominiums, and the term “apartments,” especially with a lot of apartments already going up in Town Center.
“We were clear on this one, on both developments, that no one wanted to see apartment buildings coming in,” Morton said. “We wanted to see people invested in the area, living, working, people who are going to enjoy this type of community, be their friends and neighbors, not in an apartment, where you see to have more influx and outgo in an apartment type situation, short-term living.”
“We didn’t want a giant, sprawling development, we didn’t want apartments near a golf course,” Schottey, the city’s spokesman, said.
The marina development when originally conceived included four buildings, three of them eight stories high, totaling 378 condo and hotel units. An eight-story high building was built. The proposed development is on a slightly more modest scale, with the hotel and the condo buildings topping off at five stories each, with a smaller, three-story building that would include five apartment or condo units above retail and office space. The marina’s total commercial space would be around 18,000 square feet and would have room for two restaurants.
The city doesn’t doubt that there will be some resistance to the developments. City letters are going out to property owners surrounding both developments this week alerting them to the hearings ahead. However multi-family developments are defined–and even single-family developments–when they are located in a densely populated area, or an area intimately associated with a neighborhood’s character and history, the reaction from residents has been swift and vocal. In this case, however, residents have been waiting for years for the redevelopment of the marina area, and the concern around the golf course has tended to be more about its viability, and its effects on neighboring property values, than on potential developments.
On occasion, the appearance of survey flags and markings on golf course land caused residents to surmise that the golf course itself was at risk of being built over. That’s not the case at hand with the Jacoby plan. But that plan would undoubtedly change the complexion of the neighborhood, cleaving the golf course itself with imposing structures and plenty of asphalt.
“It’s easy for me to say but I hope people see what a tremendous opportunity this is to end a couple of conversations,” Morton said. “One, that we’re preserving the bulk of the land, it will be golf course, it will preserve the property values, it will preserve the view, and rather than our beautiful driving range and a significant portion of our golf course amenity and cart path being chewed up by 11 buildings, it will now be a driving range, and open space.”
If the city is expecting any push-back, it also appears to be more deliberately managing the roll-out of the proposal, with Morton and and Schottey briefing reporters on its details this morning. In the past, such proposals have tended to explode on the scene with little public preparation, leaving the city in a more reactive mode. The current approach suggests the administration is hoping to use transparency to its advantage, controlling some of the messaging on a high-profile proposal while anticipating what questions may arise.
Jacoby is wanting both projects to proceed through the regulatory process in tandem, seeing the economic viability of the two developments as interdependent, Morton said. The proposals go before the city’s planning board on Nov. 20. The planning board may only recommend approval to the council. Based on the same tentative schedule, the council takes up the matters at a workshop on Nov. 26 and would approve the developments on first reading on Dec. 3, and on second and final reading on Dec. 10.
Comments
Concerned Citizen says
Development is great and all. But when will they allow the infra structure to catch up?
Mark says
Why all the build up for oceanfront development when its clearly not oceanfront? Dont get me wrong, as there’s plenty of room for development and improvement of the Marina and surounding area, but not sure about the justification? Now if a permanent Jetty was built at Matanzas and a taller bridge it would make more sense, but then our town would also probably explode with the much more direct ocean access… but then again I could be way off here!
Name (required) says
So, will the palm Harbor golf club club house still be a double-wide trailer? Just curious.
FlaglerLive says
The club house is remaining undisturbed, with room to grow.
Thomas says
It appears that the Mayor and her new City Manager have sold out to the developers.
John says
I totally agree. It seems that City Management, specifically our “wonderful” mayor have already sold out to Big Money. How about we have a full scale maquette displayed for area residents to see what this “great” proposal will look like? Pretty talk from Mr. Morton and developers doesn’t change the fact that these will end up being rentals. The Marina should stay private, because despite the assurances from Morton that hiring new city staff would not be necessary, we know that eventually that is exactly what will happen. We tax payers end up footing the bill for all these Get-Rich-Quick proposals.
Earl Moore, says
What is the proposal for Casper Drive it is compatible for increased traffic it is bad enough with people that are using it now to play golf.
Name (REQUIRED) says
Ya. Casper is a High speed super highway for privileged golfers making their way from the golf club through our neighborhood to get to Clubhouse Drive where they clearly do 20 over the limit anyways . Daily. WHY NOT!!?! Lol If I lived on Casper Dr, I would sell my house immediately!!! No haste! Peace out! Normally a real estate ad for this area should go as such: “quiet lot in an isolated golf course community, amenities; minutes from the beach, intracoastal, parks. Oh ya, the 500+ vehicle a day, whizzing past your home every day. All day. Can’t wait to see how the 4:00 pm bus stop at Casper and clubhouse works out with 1,000 new non-local, tourist, short term renter cheeseballs coming through. Hell, they need to build a new street altogether just for that! Seriously, I’m with the person who made the Comment about infrastructure. When will you bozos consider the already established streets, (residential) to accommodate all this traffic? As if nobody learned a freakin thing from the Florida Park disaster. ( YES, FLORIDA PARK IS A DISASTER.) why don’t you bootlicking, developer cuddling people in charge consider the fact that youre about to pour WAYYY too much traffic into ONE street onto an already BUSY RESIDENTIAL street? Seriously, WHAT THE F IS WRONG WITH YOU PEOPLE? I swear this town is full of idiots. I meet you everyday. I love that nobody who develops here, actually LIVES HERE. DO. NOT. TURN. PALM. HARBOR. INTO. A. TOURIST. THOROUGHFARE. PERIOD! You yanks are outta your minds! FACTS. The existing infrastructure will not allow it and you know it therefore you need to chill out. Uncanny. Just.. wow.
steve says
The City needs to divest itself of Golf courses, Marinas, Tennis facilities etc… NO GO
Larry Phelan says
Why are plans that were drawn up decades ago the guide to all the development in our county? Was the increase of cars per house taken into account? What about all the size of trucks and Suv’s?? Without jobs, that will mean more traffic commuting!! Town Center is a bottleneck now! Infrastructure is a farce and until that is repaired, there should not be anymore development!!
Megan says
Palm Coast needs to fix all roads to be compatible to the traffic!! We already have Palm Coast parking lot and Belle Terre parking lot
Kim says
I find it humorous that people are talking about the traffic increases. One of the things that drew my to the area in how well the infrastructure is compared to south Florida. I think the City should follow the Master plan set by ITT decades ago. I also think it would be great to have more restaurants that we can go to by boat. Right now it’s just captains bbq and hidden treasure.
KC says
What is the total number of new units the city has approved / is slated to approve at this point? It seems like between new single-family construction and multifamily housing developments, they are going to flood Palm Coast with new housing supply (several thousand new units). I don’t personally feel like our country is heading into a recession, which seems like more of a political talking point than anything, but if the economy does turn, this city may be left with a lot of failed developments. The powers that be might want to pace their rubber-stamping.
GolfGuy says
This is probably the most realistic thing the city has come up with in a while. The only issue is if they take away the driving range they would have way too many people upset, they would then take their business and all their good outings elsewhere pretty much rendering the golf course useless. The driving range needs to be there, not just for all the people that go there just for the range but that would take away from the Matanzas golf team leaving them to find a new place to practice but that is the golf course in the Matanzas zone and some kids may not have transportation to get further away. Bottom line from how invested I am in the golf community around here it would be a disaster to develop the driving range. The golf course almost struggles as it is but without a range they would be losing money every day. Not to mention how many people would want to live there right next to the course that would be paying almost daily to even just hit balls on the range. The range is money the city can’t afford to lose for the sake of the golf course. If they develop the range they may as well shut down the course as well because they won’t be able afford it anymore without the one thing a golf course really needs.
Robert says
More traffic, more construction vehicles, more housing where it’s not needed.
The City of Palm Coast trying to stuff 10 pounds of crap into a 5 pound bag
Mike Cocchiola says
We need to seriously consider this proposal. That marina is our Palm Coast gateway to the many boaters who cruise up and down the Intracoastal. These boaters visit our stores, restaurants and recreational facilities. As important, boaters see our city, like what they see and settle here. This is all a good thing.
If the city can cut the right deal, we all need to support it. It’s good for Palm Coast and for Flagler County.
John says
Development is not always the best.
Mike says
The section of Palm Harbor Parkway leading to the new “apartments” and golf course is not engineered to handle the increased traffic. Most importantly, the multi family residences need to be built tastefully and compliment the area.
Flatsflyer says
When the original plans feel through after the first tower was built, the city didn’t want to discuss future development because it was to shechy. Now low and behold it’s being fast tracked with no input from the surrounding residents. Where is all the work that took place 10 years ago which included public comments, concerns and input? It appears that there has been no consideration given to dencecity, traffic, public safety. Can’t even get the city to enforce existing laws related to stop signs, speeding, no wake violation and a host of other problems. Guess none of this matters as long as the city gets money from impact fees and taxes or maybe it’s as simple as some politicians get their greedy palms greased.
palmcoaster says
Lots of questions from us all affected adjacent residents to be asked to our city officials. Number one is if our roads infrastructure as stands now will be sufficient to sustain the additional traffic that will be generated. Second is if our current water and sewer utility will be upgraded to confront such a demand without diminishing our current services from which sewer has experienced problems in nearby areas to these proposals.
The deed back of the marina proposed will be an asset as used to be ours under ITT but I do not see a launching ramp then and I do not see either the location of the fuel pumps used by Palmcoasters boaters now.
The hotel should be rebuilt first to bring back the 300 jobs lost when they bulldozed the ITT Palm Coast Resort, as we do not want to happen again that they build the condos but not the hotel breaking their promise. Like I said many questions to be answered so please all attend these incoming important meetings.
Vincent Anelli says
No Comment
CW says
There needs to be much thought and consideration when planning the growth for our community. This is a huge responsibility for the people who make these decisions. The roads, schools, utilities etc. must all be well thought out. Sure we need to grow but be considerate of those thats everyday lives are being affected. Don’t ruin everything by strangers greed. Be very careful not to ruin a good thing! We do need industry and jobs. But plan correctly and make it a win win situation for everyone not just some greedy strange entities.
John says
Right on point. Greed and thoughtless City Management looking to have their five minute spotlight.