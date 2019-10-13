Deputies Arrest Kelsey Anderson Hours After He Threatens to Shoot Up AdventHealth Palm Coast

Last Updated: 8:46 p.m.
The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office this evening released the identity and picture of the man it says contacted his partner, a nurse, at AdventHealth hospital in Palm Coast earlier today and threatened to shoot her and shoot up the hospital, triggering a lockdown of the hospital and an afternoon-long manhunt.
Minutes later, deputies had arrested him. He was located at Hidden Trails Community Park in Bunnell, not far from where he lives. FlaglerLive learned that the man, likely aware of the concentrated manhunt, contacted deputies, told them where he was, and met them at Hidden Trails. He had no weapons on him or in his vehicle.
The man is Kelsey Anderson, 35, a convicted felon three times over (burglary twice, dealing in stolen property) and a former state prisoner last released from the Department of Corrections in July 2015 after a three-year prison sentence.
Anderson had made a written threat to his domestic partner by way of a Facebook message. “There is no indication that he was ever at the hospital,” a sheriff’s release stated this evening, “although he indicated he was there waiting to kill her.”
“Our team did an excellent job in working this case, following all leads and apprehending the suspect,” Sheriff Staly said.
Three dozen deputies and the county’s emergency helicopter searched for Anderson throughout Flagler County and issued a “BOLO” (Be-on-theLookout) notice to surrounding counties this afternoon. The lockdown was lifted at the hospital, but there will
continue to be an increased law enforcement presence there until the suspect is located and arrested. An AdventHealth official told FlaglerLive earlier this afternoon that the hospital would also step up its own internal security.
A warrant was signed for Anderson for the charge of Written Threats to Kill, a second degree felony. He is white, 6’1, 175 lbs. and lives in Bunnell. He is believed to be driving a silver Nissan Titan with lime green spray paint on the tailgate.
“We’re asking the community that if you know where this guy is, call us and let us pick him up,” Sheriff Rick Staly said when the release was issued this evening. “He has cost the taxpayers a lot of money and we will be seeking reimbursement through the courts. We have extra deputies on the roadways and at the hospital to ensure the safety of the public but the sooner this guy is in custody the better. I suggest he turn himself in before he faces additional charges, as we will get him.”
The release does not mention weaponry.
Anyone with information on the location of this fugitive should call FCSO at 386-313-4911 for Case Number 2019-95320 or email TIPS@flaglersheriff.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477). You could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.00.
Today’s previous story is below.
AdventHealth on Lockdown as Nurse’s Husband Threatens to Shoot Her
AdventHealth Palm Coast hospital was on lockdown early this afternoon as authorities were taking precautions against a threat leveled at a nurse in the hospital.
A man in the Mondex, or Daytona North, reportedly called his wife at the hospital and claimed he would be on his way to shoot her.
The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office immediately responded, both to the hospital and through the community in search of what the sheriff is describing as “a person of interest.”
The man making the threat was not at the hospital, so no one inside was at risk, and the person being threatened was protected.
As of 3 p.m., the man had not been found and the hospital was still on lockdown. Some 30 deputies had been deployed in search of the man, according to a sheriff’s spokesperson. She said if the man was not found later in the day, the lockdown would likely be lifted but deputies would remain posted at every entrance to the hospital.
“We are working an active threat to an individual at the hospital, and obviously our safety of the patient and the staff is of the utmost priority,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We’ve got a lot of staff here to make sure the hospital is safe, we’re following up every lead we have to find a person of interest.”
A staffer at the hospital described the facility on lockdown, with sheriff’s deputies at every entrance, guns drawn. Many deputies were equipped with AR-15s.
The hospital itself is on Code Yellow, which means lockdown, with patients and guests being asked to stay in their rooms.
“We take every threat very seriously obviously we work with all the law enforcement, and we will be want to keep every one of of our employees safe, absolutely,” David Ottati, CEO of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division – North Region, which includes AdventHealth Palm Coast. A company vice president was at the scene–in the hospital–and keeping officials appraised of the situation, including AdventHealth Palm Coast CEO Ron Jimenez.
FireFlight, the county’s emergency helicopter, was circling overhead. But Town Center traffic was not being restricted.
The only place we have on lockdown is AdventHealth Palm Coast,” the sheriff said.
The emergency room was still operating, but sheriff’s deputies were escorting patients in, and also escorting a few employees out of the facility if need be.
“Patients can be brought to the emergency room, we are escorting them in but if you don’t have need to come to the hospital right now we recommend that you don’t,” the sheriff, who was at the scene, said.
Meanwhile, he said, “the individual that’s being threatened is safe and we are ensuring that.”
Comments
Pam C says
I was at the hospital during this event. Thanks to Flager County Sheriff’s department for their professionalism and rapid response. I was grateful for the escort to my car to be able to leave the campus. After over an hour of the lockdown.
Bertý says
Did they arrest the guy!????
James says
And what is MONDEX?
palmcoaster says
Mondex is in western Flagler county unincorporated ( beautiful country side) area were many of our agricultural land owners reside and among them many smaller properties residents gun owners.
This guy needs some harsh backlash to his threat. Imagine over 30 deputies and vehicles assigned to protect us all from him. Thank you Sheriff Staly! You are right some s…..g.
Barbara says
Another name for Daytona North.
lisa says
Were a bunch of Hillbilly’s live…
Kimmie says
Not everyone in the Mondex can be classified as a hillbilly.
Ben Dover says
Well the pizza delivery guys won`t even enter that trailer camp, they make the suspects meet them at the country store on corner.
Mondex hillbilly 😂 says
Lmao we’re defiantly not all hillbilly’s , just like not everyone is a stuck up dumbas* like you that live in palm coast 😂 don’t be jealous that we actually own our property out here and don’t get controlled by the county , and we can paint our house whatever color we want 😉 carry on lisa
Reformed Hillbilly says
And most us non-Mondex “owners” also have a foundation our home sits on unlike most of what’s out there. You want to go there, you got it. Last time I drove through there someone had 2 toilet bowls as planters at the end of their dirt driveway. Pure class but gave me some humor. I love our county hillbilly’s but to act like Mondex is some place to be proud of is hilarious.
Sharon says
Not kind.
Christine says
First of all there are no Hillbillies who live out there and most of the people that do live out there are more respectful and decent people then probably your neighbors so secondly you need to learn your county before you start calling names..
Haw Creek Girl says
Where said residents know it’s where not we’re and the plural of hillbilly is hillbillies…and…proper terminology would most likely be rednecks since there aren’t any hills for several hundred miles…..so, um, yeah, there’s that, Lisa
Peaches McGee says
Racism is alive and well in Palm Coast.
My family will pray for your family.
Mondexian Mama says
At least the hillbillies know how to spell where.
Gmc says
Very unkind comment..maybe you should look in the mirror instead of stereotyping people! Maybe you should go see the wizard of Oz for a heart!
KA says
North Daytona west of Rt. 1
Carol L Pagliuca says
As far as we know, FCSO is still searching for him.
Gina M says
I was at the hospital at this time as well…very thankful to FCSO they escorted us to our car and out to the roadway. Although scary we felt very safe.. so a big Thank you to FCSO.
Tami B says
We were there as well. We heard the announcement for a code yellow but we had no idea what that actually meant.
We were in the teaching center of the hospital and we were completely alone.
It might be beneficial to follow code yellow with instructions for those who aren’t in a very populated area of the hospital.
Peg Kalush says
I was also in the hospital during code yellow, thank you Flagler police for your excellent response and escort to my car.
ASF says
Ten to one when this idiot is caught, he will come up before a Flagler County Judge who will release him on very low bail, or on his own recognizance, WITHOUT an electronic tracker on his ankle.
Kate says
It seems that according to the article, the suspect is a 3x Felon. I would hope that the three strike rule applies, and they are able to lock him up and throw away the key! With this latest incident he seems like he is a serious threat to the community.
Sally says
Thank you again to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Department and Sheriff Staly..They are doing a fantastic job and I’m thankful..as so many other Palm Coast residents..that we have these dedicated deputies and Sheriff..They continue to keep us all safe and are doing their job so well..I feel safe..knowing these deputies and Sheriff are here and on the job..protecting us on a daily basis!
Shannon mcevers says
Is this why there is a helicopter flying around the mondex
Carolyn says
Alot of people that live in Mondex are hard working people. There are good and bad in our United states. And just because they choose to live in Mondex doesn’t necessarily make them hillbillies. I personally don’t care to judge people because they don’t want a nosey neighbor in there business. You might be surprised as to how many northern people live out there. Rather people who worked up north got paid good money and moved down south because it’s cheaper.
David T Schaefer says
Typical Flagler crime…
Flatsflyer says
The Sherriff said he will seek restitution for the costs of this investigation, brings up an interesting question. I have never seen any accounting for or offset to the Flgler County budget for collecting restitution. Is this something new or is it a source of normal revenue?
Willy Boy says
What happened to the 3 strikes you’re out sentencing law. This makes strike four.
palmcoaster says
The Advent Health lady nurse at least should be transferred to another hospital undisclosed location if she wants to preserve her job and away from Flagler County as she is the magnet that attracts problems by choosing violent felons for living in partners. That is a danger to us all.
mark101 says
What a piece of work this guy is. Great job Flagler County Sheriff’s Department, now if the Judge will do his job and keep him locked up along with some mental evaluation.
Trailer Bob says
I am a retired Certified Financial Planner from Connecticut, and I would not live anywhere else here than the “Mondex”. EVen if you DO purchase your home in Palm Coast, you still feel like you are renting because the city tells you what you can and cannot do to the extreme. If you do not read or follow the local events, it is Palm Coast that has most of the criminals and wackos.
Out here we are free to have animals, play music, and have a vehicle with a company promo on it without getting a ticket.
All that happens when I need to go to Palm Coast is that my blood pressure increases and I see exactly just where I would never want to live. Have a nice day!
T.F. says
The mondex shouldn’t be instantly criminalized. most of the people out there make more money than you for working harder than you. you are just afraid to admit. calling all the people in the mondex trailer trash is like calling the residents of palm coast yuppies and the residents of bunnell hoodlums. don’t judge a book by its cover.
Bernie 2020 says
Another punk with a gun.. Not man enough to realize he is the problem so he wants to kill a woman instead of just walking away.
Glad our Constitution protects him to have a right to bear arms but still allows him to put fear into an entire hospital, his partner and anyone else that disagrees with him all while wasting thousands of tax payer dollars.
Hope the 4th time is enough to keep this moron behind bars for the rest of his life or maybe the 5th time he will kill someone or sell weed and finally get a live sentence.
Land of no turn signals says says
So,Palmcoaster the only gun owners are in the Mondex?
ASF says
Did the alleged perp get a bail hearing yet? Apparently, this guy has a record of previous arrests and incarceration. Was he on probation or parole at the time of this incident?