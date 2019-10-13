Deputies Arrest Kelsey Anderson Hours After He Threatens to Shoot Up AdventHealth Palm Coast

Last Updated: 8:46 p.m.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office this evening released the identity and picture of the man it says contacted his partner, a nurse, at AdventHealth hospital in Palm Coast earlier today and threatened to shoot her and shoot up the hospital, triggering a lockdown of the hospital and an afternoon-long manhunt.

Minutes later, deputies had arrested him. He was located at Hidden Trails Community Park in Bunnell, not far from where he lives. FlaglerLive learned that the man, likely aware of the concentrated manhunt, contacted deputies, told them where he was, and met them at Hidden Trails. He had no weapons on him or in his vehicle.





The man is Kelsey Anderson, 35, a convicted felon three times over (burglary twice, dealing in stolen property) and a former state prisoner last released from the Department of Corrections in July 2015 after a three-year prison sentence.

Anderson had made a written threat to his domestic partner by way of a Facebook message. “There is no indication that he was ever at the hospital,” a sheriff’s release stated this evening, “although he indicated he was there waiting to kill her.”

“Our team did an excellent job in working this case, following all leads and apprehending the suspect,” Sheriff Staly said.

Three dozen deputies and the county’s emergency helicopter searched for Anderson throughout Flagler County and issued a “BOLO” (Be-on-theLookout) notice to surrounding counties this afternoon. The lockdown was lifted at the hospital, but there will

continue to be an increased law enforcement presence there until the suspect is located and arrested. An AdventHealth official told FlaglerLive earlier this afternoon that the hospital would also step up its own internal security.

A warrant was signed for Anderson for the charge of Written Threats to Kill, a second degree felony. He is white, 6’1, 175 lbs. and lives in Bunnell. He is believed to be driving a silver Nissan Titan with lime green spray paint on the tailgate.

“We’re asking the community that if you know where this guy is, call us and let us pick him up,” Sheriff Rick Staly said when the release was issued this evening. “He has cost the taxpayers a lot of money and we will be seeking reimbursement through the courts. We have extra deputies on the roadways and at the hospital to ensure the safety of the public but the sooner this guy is in custody the better. I suggest he turn himself in before he faces additional charges, as we will get him.”

The release does not mention weaponry.

Anyone with information on the location of this fugitive should call FCSO at 386-313-4911 for Case Number 2019-95320 or email TIPS@flaglersheriff.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477). You could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.00.

Today’s previous story is below.

AdventHealth on Lockdown as Nurse’s Husband Threatens to Shoot Her

AdventHealth Palm Coast hospital was on lockdown early this afternoon as authorities were taking precautions against a threat leveled at a nurse in the hospital.





A man in the Mondex, or Daytona North, reportedly called his wife at the hospital and claimed he would be on his way to shoot her.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office immediately responded, both to the hospital and through the community in search of what the sheriff is describing as “a person of interest.”

The man making the threat was not at the hospital, so no one inside was at risk, and the person being threatened was protected.

As of 3 p.m., the man had not been found and the hospital was still on lockdown. Some 30 deputies had been deployed in search of the man, according to a sheriff’s spokesperson. She said if the man was not found later in the day, the lockdown would likely be lifted but deputies would remain posted at every entrance to the hospital.

“We are working an active threat to an individual at the hospital, and obviously our safety of the patient and the staff is of the utmost priority,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We’ve got a lot of staff here to make sure the hospital is safe, we’re following up every lead we have to find a person of interest.”

A staffer at the hospital described the facility on lockdown, with sheriff’s deputies at every entrance, guns drawn. Many deputies were equipped with AR-15s.

The hospital itself is on Code Yellow, which means lockdown, with patients and guests being asked to stay in their rooms.

“We take every threat very seriously obviously we work with all the law enforcement, and we will be want to keep every one of of our employees safe, absolutely,” David Ottati, CEO of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division – North Region, which includes AdventHealth Palm Coast. A company vice president was at the scene–in the hospital–and keeping officials appraised of the situation, including AdventHealth Palm Coast CEO Ron Jimenez.

FireFlight, the county’s emergency helicopter, was circling overhead. But Town Center traffic was not being restricted.

The only place we have on lockdown is AdventHealth Palm Coast,” the sheriff said.

The emergency room was still operating, but sheriff’s deputies were escorting patients in, and also escorting a few employees out of the facility if need be.

“Patients can be brought to the emergency room, we are escorting them in but if you don’t have need to come to the hospital right now we recommend that you don’t,” the sheriff, who was at the scene, said.

Meanwhile, he said, “the individual that’s being threatened is safe and we are ensuring that.”