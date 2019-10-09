Crash Involving 3 Semis Shuts Down I-95 Southbound, Snarls Northbound at Palm Coast Parkway

Three semi trucks were involved in a crash on I-95 just south of Palm Coast Parkway at 12:10 p.m. today, snarling northbound traffic, while southbound traffic was diverted onto the Parkway. There were no injuries.





The cause of the crash is not yet clear. It took place under heavy rain. At the scene afterward, one of the semis, trailing a green container, had come to a stop with its full length across the southbound lanes of I-95, facing west. The front of its cab was seriously damaged. It isn’t clear if that semi had been traveling north and had crashed through the guard rail, but a caller to 911 reported that one of the semis crossed over from the northbound through the southbound lanes.

But the guardrail was entirely demolished. Another semi that was traveling south collided with the cab of the green semi, ending up in the right-most southbound lane.

A third semi trailing a flatbed was facing south, parallel to what was left of the the guard rail, the back-left side of its cab partly smashed in. But that semi was in the northbound emergency lane.

Northbound traffic quickly backed up for a mile, then two miles and more, but mostly because of rubberneckers. All southbound lanes were closed until about 1:26 p.m., when Roger’s Towing and John’s Towing, both of Bunnell, were summoned to the scene to remove the trucks.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office was first on scene, regulating traffic until the Palm Coast Fire Police arrived. The Palm Coast Fire Department and Flagler County Fire Rescue responded, as did the Florida Highway Patrol, which was expected to conduct the investigation.

There was a diesel spill as a result of the crash, requiring notification to state officials, but about half an hour after the crash officials at the scene reported that the spill had been contained.

More images will post shortly.





