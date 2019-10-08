Firehouse Subs Donating 16 Defibrillators to Flagler Sheriff’s Deputies

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office will celebrate $20,153 worth of lifesaving equipment awarded, thanks to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, during a dedication event on Wednesday (Oct. 9) at 3:00 p.m. at Firehouse Subs, at 1475 Palm Coast Parkway. The grant will include 16 automated defibrillators (AEDs) that will be added to sheriff vehicles to help ensure the department is prepared to provide medical assistance if an individual goes into cardiac arrest.





“We never want to hear that a piece of equipment was missing, or not accessible in an emergency,” said Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Senior Manager of Marketing & Communications, Jackie Kotos. “Our Foundation is committed to equipping the men and women who serve and protect our communities every day.”

Event attendees include representatives from the receiving department, as well as Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Senior Manager of Marketing & Communications, Jackie Kotos, Firehouse Subs Area Representative Mike Kelly and Firehouse Subs franchisee David Hause.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was founded in 2005 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Firehouse Subs co-founders, Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen, traveled to Mississippi where they fed first responders and survivors. As they traveled back to Florida, they knew they could do more and Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was born with the mission of providing funding, life-saving equipment and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations. Since inception, the non-profit organization has granted more than $46 million to hometown heroes in 49 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, including more than $7.5 million in Florida.

To raise money for the Foundation, Firehouse Subs restaurants participate in a number of fundraising efforts. Each restaurant recycles leftover, five-gallon pickle buckets and sells them to guests for $3. In honor of October being First Responders Month, the Foundation’s goal is to raise $1,000,000 through $1, $5, and $25 medallion donations available in each restaurant. Donation canisters on register counters collect spare change, while the Round Up Program allows guests to “round up” their bill to the nearest dollar. Grant allocations are made possible thanks to the overwhelming support of Firehouse Subs restaurants and generous donors.