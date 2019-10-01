Flagler County Rainfall and Climate Report for September 2019

September 2019 rainfall figures were close to or a little above normal for September. However year to date numbers remain close to average with some locations higher or normal. Normal rainfall for September is 6.96” and normal year to date (YTD) rainfall is 40.09” The 24 year average for the EOC is 7.40” of rain.

Rainfall reports for September 2019:

Bunnell, Flagler EOC: 5.99” YTD: 45.27”





Palm Coast: 6.19” YTD: 33.96”

North East Palm Coast: 7.56” YTD: 36.48”

North Palm Coast: 7.20” YTD: 39.50”

West Palm Coast: 7.29” YTD: 34.11”

West Central Palm Coast: 7.89” YTD: 41.47”

Flagler Beach: 4.35” YTD: 29.27”

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) now maintains that Flagler County remains drought free . The CPC is predicting, Flagler County will maintain drought free conditions through December.

El Niño – ENSO conditions remain neutral and are forecast to remain so through the winter and into the spring.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reporting station in Daytona Beach maintains the official records for the region and is utilized in reference and reporting for the Flagler County area.

Flagler County recognizes the reporting efforts of the community volunteer storm spotters whose contributions assist in the collection of area rainfall data.

Other notable weather:

Tropical Cyclone Dorian approached and passed by the east coast of Florida and passed off shore Flagler County September 3rd and 4th. Winds gusted over tropical storm force but no sustained winds were measured.

Disclaimer : Weather data in this report is not collected with certified or official equipment nor does it represent official National Weather Service figures. Data is released for informational purposes only and with the understanding that Flagler County is not liable for any damages resulting from the use of this information. Official records may be obtained from the National Weather Service by contacting (800) 499-1594.

–From Bob Pickering, weather specialist at Flagler County Emergency Management