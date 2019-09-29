Daytona State College Ranked Number One in the Nation for Most Affordable Online Engineering Degrees

For the second time in as many weeks, Daytona State College has earned a No. 1 ranking for affordability in online education. This time that honor goes to the college’s online Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology program (BSET), which sits at the top of the list published by the Bachelor’s Degree Center, a free guide to traditional and online degree programs in all disciplines among universities and colleges.

“We are a top quality program and we play on the same field as all of the universities,” said Dr. Ronald Eaglin, Chair of the School of Engineering Technology.

The ABET accredited BSET at Daytona State is designed for future engineering technologists as they take on the various industries throughout the economy. With logistics, problem-solving, and quality control as essential skills that are taught and enforced in the program, many of these students find positions that are not only in engineering, but also in a management setting. The program is designed to prepare them immediately for the workforce or graduate school. It also offers an electrical engineering technology certification for those who choose to specialize in this field of engineering.

Students graduating from DSC’s Engineering Technology program will be prepared to effectively work as part of an engineering team. Specifically, graduates will be able to translate theoretical designs into actual products in professions such as: systems engineer, process analyst, technical sales engineer, network supervisor, project engineer, calibration engineer or programmer.

The Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology program, one of 11 bachelor’s degrees offered by Daytona State, is accredited by ABET, which provides accreditation for college and university programs in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) disciplines.

“Being accredited by ABET is a really big deal too, with a lot of implications,” said Eaglin. “One of the advantages of ABET is it allows our BSET graduates to sit for the Professional Engineering exam.”

Earlier in September, the DSC Bachelor of Science in Nursing was also ranked as the nation’s No. 1 most affordable online nursing school by Best Health Degrees.