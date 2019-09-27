Women United Flagler Calling all “Chicks”

The Women United Flagler is seeking volunteers for the group’s Chicks with Cans Food Drive on October 4 and 5 and October 18 and 19. Volunteers will stand at one of four Public locations in Flagler County and collect food and monetary donations. All food and money collected will be donated to Feed Flagler, providing Thanksgiving meals to families in need this holiday season. It is estimated the group has collected 63,0674 lbs of food since it’s inception.





Volunteers are encouraged to recruit a friend or co-worker to join them since the goal is to have at least two people at each Publix time slot.

Volunteers are asked to sign up to work two hour shifts and are given a Chicks with Cans pink T-shirt. The T-shirts will be available in at The Palm Coast Observer office located at 1 Florida Park Drive N., Palm Coast. To sign up:

Go to: http://bit.ly/WUFChicksFall2019 on SignUp.com Enter your email address: (You will not need to register for an account) Reviewthe locations listed and choose the one you like (Public locations this year are; Belle Terre Crossing, Town Center, Flagler Beach and Island Walk) Sign up!Select “Sign-up” on the calendar date you select and select the time slot. Confirm your selection. SignUp website will send you an automated confirmation and reminders.

The group’s mission is to create positive, measurable, long-term change in the lives of women and children by focusing on root causes and pooling resources to increase impact. “Our food drives are held twice a year; in the spring to focus on restocking local food pantries for the summer when school is out of session, and in the fall to help Team Feed Flagler (which we have remained 1st place winners since it began in 2010!)”, she added. With the help of over 40 volunteers each season, and Publix Supermarkets, the women have distributed $231,866 in funds since its inception.

The 2019 Flagler Women United board of directors include; Haylie Allegra, Joanne Tavzel, Cindy Dalecki, Maureen Walsh, Diane Wasney, Linda Mahran, Lori Gold, and Lynn McCormick. The United Way liaison for the group is Cassidy Denslow.

Anyone interested in joining the group is asked to contact Cassidy Denslow at 386-310-7932 or cdenslow@uwvfc.org.