Commissioner Joe Mullins Donates $700 to help Women in Recovery

Flagler County District 4 Commissioner Joe Mullins believes actions speak louder than words, and in keeping with that has chosen to donate a week’s pay to support the SMA program Women Assisting Recovering Mothers (WARM).





Women Assisting Recovering Mothers is a long-term program for single women and mothers with children under the age of six for 90-days to a year. “We have up to 72 women plus children in our facility at any given time and currently serve 64 women at the Vince Carter Sanctuary in Bunnell,” said SMA’s Anna Hackett.

Mullins has not been shy about his former trials with substance abuse with drugs and alcohol that were commonplace in the sports agent profession. He spoke in January to the Flagler County Adult Drug Court graduates.

“Recovery is near and dear to me,” Mullins said. “I wanted to do something concrete. Sometimes we can’t do all the things we’d like as commissioners, but I can donate my pay.”

Mullins donated about $700. Some of the money will be used to purchase AA/NA books for the WARM program. Flagler commissioners are currently paid $54,737 a year.

“I believe we all should support a person to have a second chance,” Mullins said. “Addiction is very strong, but it can be beat.”